Alan Carr Opens Up About Mental Health After Winning Celebrity Traitors | Stress, Workaholism & More (2026)

Alan Carr, the renowned comedian, recently opened up about his experience on the BBC show 'Celebrity Traitors,' revealing a surprising aspect of his post-win journey. In an exclusive interview with The Times, Alan shared that he sought support from a mental health nurse after his triumph on the show, which he found 'quite stressful.'

The funnyman's victory on 'Celebrity Traitors' was a remarkable one, as he won a substantial amount of £87,500 for a children's neuroblastoma charity, with approximately 15 million viewers tuning in. However, the aftermath of the show's conclusion presented a unique challenge for Alan.

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The day after wrapping up filming in Scotland, Alan immediately embarked on a new project with Channel 4, working on 'Secret Genius.' This rapid transition from one high-pressure situation to another took a toll on his well-being. Alan's decision to consult a mental health nurse was a proactive step towards managing the stress and pressure he was experiencing.

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During the interview, Alan recounted his conversation with the mental health nurse, who asked probing questions about his work-life balance. She challenged him to consider taking time off, despite his recent success and the numerous opportunities he had been offered. Alan's response revealed a common dilemma among professionals, as he expressed his desire for a break but also his eagerness to embrace new projects.

In a lighthearted moment, Alan made a reference to Ant and Dec's 'I'm A Celebrity' show, hinting at a future where he might struggle to find work and find himself in the jungle, eating koala anus. This humorous comment showcased his ability to find humor in even the most challenging situations.

Despite the stress and pressure, Alan Carr is currently relishing the opportunities presented by his diverse TV career. He expressed pride in his impressive CV, which includes his work on various shows. Alan's journey on 'Celebrity Traitors' and his subsequent endeavors demonstrate his resilience and adaptability in the face of unexpected challenges.

Additionally, Alan and Amanda Holden, a Britain's Got Talent judge, recently addressed rumors about them taking over the hosting duties of 'Strictly Come Dancing' after Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down. They confirmed that they had politely declined the offer, allowing speculation to continue about the show's future hosts. Alan's recent viral moment, where he took a tumble on a waterslide during a property renovation in Greece, further showcases his willingness to embrace unexpected adventures and share them with his audience in a lighthearted manner.

Alan Carr Opens Up About Mental Health After Winning Celebrity Traitors | Stress, Workaholism & More (2026)

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