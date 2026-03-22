Alamo Area Aquatics Association Restructuring: What It Means for San Antonio Swimming (2026)

The Alamo Area Aquatics Association (AAAA) is undergoing a significant restructuring process, as confirmed by a reliable source close to the organization, according to SwimSwam. This club, which operates across multiple venues with seven different sites in the San Antonio region, is taking a unique approach at a time when many larger swim teams are opting to merge resources for efficiency. Instead, AAAA is choosing to separate and redefine its structure.

The restructuring will involve some of the larger locations that are affiliated with public school districts splitting off to form their own independent entities. As explained by the source, "The primary motivation behind this change is to enable each location to function at its peak capacity, thereby enhancing the support for aquatic sports within the San Antonio community."

Interestingly, a collective of smaller locations intends to retain the AAAA branding as they move forward in this new landscape. Among the changes, the Southwest Independent School District (ISD) site has already confirmed that it will conclude its participation with AAAA during the current short course season and will kick off the 2026 long course season under a new name: the Southwest Aquatic Warriors (SAW).

Although other breaks from AAAA have not been officially announced, it is likely that the Northside ISD and North East ISD facilities, which represent the two largest teams associated with the association and include numerous high schools, will also be among those separating. Judson ISD is another significant entity that appears poised to join this list, having the capacity to operate independently.

Meanwhile, the remaining locations that will continue under the AAAA umbrella include the Jewish Community Center (JCC), San Antonio Nadadores, and a site in Comal. Among these, the Nadadores stand out as the most prominent team.

This decision by AAAA comes at a time when we’ve observed a trend of larger clubs pooling their resources together. For instance, last summer saw California-based swimming teams Beach Cities Swimming and Alpha Aquatics announce their merger, citing "inefficiencies and missed opportunities" that local clubs were facing in the South Bay Area of Los Angeles. Similarly, in January 2025, the Pleasanton Seahawks and Crow Canyon Sharks merged, marking a noteworthy shift in West Coast club swimming dynamics. Looking back even further, in 2022, Club Kick Start partnered with the North Carolina Aquatic Club, highlighting a broader trend where smaller programs are merging into larger ones to broaden their reach and enhance service offerings.

About James Sutherland: James Sutherland is a seasoned swimmer who dedicated five years to training at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in events such as the 200-meter freestyle, backstroke, and individual medley. He concluded his collegiate swimming journey in 2018, graduating with a degree in economics, followed by a graduate degree in sports journalism in 2019. His background and insights into the world of competitive swimming bring a unique perspective to discussions about aquatic sports.