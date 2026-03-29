Alabama TE Josh Cuevas Returns for Rose Bowl: Injury Update & Game Preview (2026)

Get ready for some thrilling college football action as we dive into the final availability report for the highly anticipated Rose Bowl quarterfinal! The spotlight shines on Alabama's tight end, Josh Cuevas, who has been added to the team's roster for this crucial game.

The latest report reveals some intriguing news. Four players are featured, with the standout being Cuevas, who makes his first appearance on the list this week. After missing three games due to a broken foot, the senior is back and ready to make an impact. With 376 yards and four touchdowns, he's the team's fifth-leading receiver, and his return is a significant boost for Alabama.

Cuevas' journey back to the field is an inspiring one. He spoke to the media upon arriving in Los Angeles, expressing his gratitude and excitement. "I'm feeling great," he said. "Our training staff has been incredible. Breaking my foot mid-season and returning the same season is a testament to their expertise. I'm raring to go for this game, and with the extra preparation time, we're in an even better position."

But here's where it gets controversial... While Cuevas is a game-time decision, other key players won't be joining him. Linebacker Jah-Marien Latham and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman are out for the year, and defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will miss his seventh consecutive game due to suspension.

As for their opponents, No. 9 Alabama (11-3, 7-1) takes on the formidable No. 1-seed Indiana (13-0, 9-0) in Pasadena, California. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT, and the stage is set for an epic battle.

The availability reports for both teams provide an insightful look at their preparations. Alabama's report lists Latham, Kirkpatrick Jr., and Beaman as "Out," while Cuevas is a "Game-time decision." Indiana, on the other hand, has several players listed as "Out," including Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt, Bryson Bonds, Lee Beebe Jr., and Brendan Franke.

This game promises to be a showcase of talent and strategy. Will Cuevas' return be the turning point for Alabama? Or will Indiana's undefeated record prevail? The answers await us on the gridiron.

And this is the part most people miss... The College Football Playoff Management Committee has implemented a policy to ensure transparency and fairness. Each participating institution must disclose any uncertainties regarding student-athlete participation, whether due to injury, illness, or other reasons. This policy aims to promote integrity and the well-being of all involved.

So, who do you think will come out on top in this Rose Bowl quarterfinal? Will Cuevas' return be the game-changer Alabama needs? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments! It's time to let the football frenzy begin!