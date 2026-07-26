Alabama's NBA Draft Legacy: A Look at the State's Basketball Stars (2026)

Alabama high schools have produced a remarkable 29 first-round NBA Draft picks, with 58 players from the state's high schools drafted and playing in the NBA. This week, Labaron Philon, a former Alabama high school basketball star, joins the ranks of these talented athletes as the 50th first-round pick from the state. Philon, a graduate of Baker High School and the 2023 Alabama Mr. Basketball, is set to make his mark in the NBA. The state's rich history of producing NBA talent is further highlighted by the fact that five other Mr. Basketball winners have also been first-round picks. The most recent addition to this exclusive group is Gerald Wallace, who was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2021. The other Mr. Basketball winners who were first-round picks include a quartet of players from Birmingham, all of whom were selected at least 40 years ago. The NBA Draft picks from Alabama high schools who have gone on to play in the NBA or the ABA include a diverse group of talented individuals. Among them are Bennie Swain, who played for the Boston Celtics and averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 58 NBA regular-season games, and Artis Gilmore, a versatile player who averaged 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.4 blocked shots in 1,329 regular-season games. The list also includes notable players like John Drew, who averaged 20.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Atlanta Hawks, and Charles Barkley, a Hall of Famer who averaged 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, not all Alabama high school graduates who were drafted have gone on to play in the NBA or the ABA. Some notable examples include Bryant Ivey, who was drafted by the Rochester Royals but did not play in the NBA or ABA, and Jim Fulmer, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Royals but also did not appear in any games. The list of drafted players who did not play in the NBA or ABA is extensive, with names like Paul Sullivan, Henry Hart, and Sam McCamey. These players, despite their impressive draft positions, did not make it to the professional level. The story of Alabama high school basketball and its NBA Draft picks is a testament to the state's rich athletic heritage and the talent that emerges from its schools. It also highlights the challenges and opportunities faced by these young athletes as they navigate the path from high school to the professional ranks. The NBA Draft picks from Alabama high schools who have played in the NBA or the ABA represent a diverse group of talented individuals who have made their mark in the world of basketball. Their stories serve as an inspiration to young athletes across the state, demonstrating the potential for success that lies within the halls of Alabama high schools.
Alabama's NBA Draft Legacy: A Look at the State's Basketball Stars (2026)
References
- https://www.al.com/sports/2026/06/alabama-high-schools-nba-draft-history-adding-another-mr-basketball.html
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