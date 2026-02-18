Alabama's CHOOSE Act: Does School Choice Really Help Low-Income Students? | Data Analysis (2026)

School choice programs are often touted as a lifeline for low-income families, promising to level the educational playing field. But what happens when the numbers tell a different story? In Alabama, the CHOOSE Act, a school choice initiative, has sparked a heated debate over who truly benefits from such programs. Let’s dive into the details and uncover the surprising realities behind the headlines.

The Promise of School Choice

Alabama families can once again apply for $7,000 vouchers to offset private school or homeschooling expenses. Proponents of the CHOOSE Act argue that it empowers low-income families by expanding their educational options. John Wahl, chairman of the state GOP and a lieutenant governor candidate, boldly stated, “School choice gives options to people who can’t afford it, especially in minority communities.” But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this promise being fulfilled, or are wealthier families reaping the rewards?

The Numbers Don’t Lie

In its inaugural year, AL.com found that the CHOOSE Act disproportionately benefited white, higher-income families. During the 2025-26 school year, the program was open to households earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level—approximately $96,450 for a family of four. This threshold includes about 75% of Alabama families, raising questions about whether the program truly targets those most in need.

To put this in perspective, a family of four typically qualifies for free school lunches if their income is below $41,795. Yet, only 28% of CHOOSE voucher recipients came from families earning up to 100% of the federal poverty level. Meanwhile, 32% of recipients hailed from households earning between 201-300% of the poverty level—hardly the low-income families the program was ostensibly designed to help.

Racial Disparities in Focus

The racial breakdown of voucher recipients is equally striking. White students made up 61% of the total, with 5,714 white students (24% of the total) falling into the highest income bracket. In contrast, Black students accounted for only 25% of recipients, despite Alabama’s population being 69% white. This disparity raises critical questions about equity and access.

And this is the part most people miss: While supporters like Stephanie Smith, president of the Alabama Policy Institute, argue that new low-cost private and microschools could eventually benefit low-income families, the data shows that nearly 45% of CHOOSE recipients were already attending private schools, and 25% were already homeschooling. Only a fraction transitioned from public schools or entered kindergarten for the first time.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Access or Widening Inequality?

The program’s funding is set to increase from $150 million in 2025-26 to $200 million next school year, with plans to open eligibility to all families, regardless of income, by 2027-28. Gov. Kay Ivey has proposed allocating $250 million to the program. But as the initiative expands, will it truly bridge the gap for low-income families, or will it further entrench educational disparities?

A Call for Discussion

The CHOOSE Act's early outcomes challenge the narrative that school choice is a universal solution for low-income families. Is this program fulfilling its mission, or is it inadvertently favoring those who already have resources?