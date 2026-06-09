Alabama Football: NFL Scout & ACC Recruiting Director Join Staff | 2026 Season Update (2026)

Alabama's Front Office Expansion: A Deep Dive into the New Hires

Alabama is gearing up for an exciting development in its front office staff, with a couple of new members joining the ranks ahead of the 2026 season. According to reports, Head Coach Kalen DeBoer is set to welcome two highly skilled individuals to his coaching staff: Stephen Wise and Alex Mathis.

Stephen Wise, a former scouting assistant for the Arizona Cardinals, brings a wealth of experience to the table. He recently wrapped up his second season as the franchise's representative with the National Football Scouting service, following a promotion in May 2024. Before joining the NFL, Wise honed his skills as a recruiting assistant at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, from 2018 to 2021. During this time, he identified potential recruits and contributed to transfer portal strategies.

Alex Mathis, a Georgia native, returns to his home state after a successful stint at UCF. He served as the assistant director of player personnel from 2022 to 2023 and was promoted to executive director of recruiting in 2023. Prior to this, Mathis spent eight years as a coach and recruiting coordinator at three Georgia high schools, showcasing his deep roots in the state's football scene.

The addition of Wise and Mathis is expected to fill vacancies on Alabama's recruiting staff, with both individuals working closely with General Manager Courtney Morgan and the rest of the team. Their goal is to secure a third consecutive elite signing class in 2027, solidifying Alabama's position as a powerhouse in college football.

This strategic move by Alabama highlights the importance of a strong front office in the ever-competitive world of college athletics. As the story unfolds, stay tuned for updates on how these new hires will impact the program's future success.