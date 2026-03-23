Alabama Eyes Top RB Tre Martin: Is Lane Kiffin Losing Ground to DeBoer? (2026)

Kalen DeBoer, the head coach of the University of Alabama's football team, is in a prime position to make a significant impact on the SEC landscape. With his eye for talent, DeBoer is set to poach a top prospect from the backyard of his rival, Lane Kiffin, who is aiming to lead LSU to SEC supremacy. The prospect in question is Trey Martin, a four-star running back from Winnsboro, Louisiana, who has been a hot commodity in the recruitment world.

Martin's focus on Alabama is evident, as he has scheduled an official visit to Tuscaloosa for June 5th and is expected to visit the campus multiple times during the spring. His relationship with Alabama's running backs coach, Robert Gillespie, has been pivotal in this pursuit. Martin's connection with Gillespie is strong, and he has expressed his admiration for the coach's mentorship and guidance. During a visit to campus for the Tide's game against LSU last season, Martin shared his thoughts with Brett Greenberg of 247Sports, highlighting the significance of the Alabama offer for a young athlete from a small town.

"Coach (Gillespie) is my guy, I have learned so much about him and he has learned more about me," Martin said. "He is saying a lot. I am hard working, hard running, a physical (running) back and I am what a 'Bama running back looks like."

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If Martin commits to Alabama, he will likely join the Crimson Tide's 2027 class, which already includes other top targets like Nigel Newkirk from Gainesville, Georgia. DeBoer's strategy of rebuilding the running game began with the signing of five-star recruit EJ Crowell in the 2026 class, and now he aims to add depth and talent to the backfield for years to come.

What makes this scenario particularly intriguing is the personal connection between DeBoer and Martin. DeBoer's ability to identify and recruit top talent, coupled with his understanding of the local market, could be a game-changer for Alabama's football program. This move not only strengthens Alabama's roster but also sends a message to the rest of the SEC that DeBoer is a force to be reckoned with.

In my opinion, this development raises a deeper question about the dynamics of college football recruitment. It highlights the importance of building relationships and trust between coaches and athletes, especially in a highly competitive environment. Additionally, it showcases how a coach's expertise and local knowledge can be leveraged to gain an edge over rivals.

As the recruitment process unfolds, all eyes will be on Trey Martin and his decision. Will he choose Alabama and become a cornerstone of DeBoer's rebuilding efforts? The answer to this question will undoubtedly shape the future of both the Crimson Tide and the SEC as a whole.