Akshay Kumar's Take on Interviewing PM Modi vs. Making Hit Films (2026)

The Art of Image and Identity: Decoding Akshay Kumar’s Candid Revelations

Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood stalwart known for his versatility and relentless work ethic, recently made headlines not for a film release, but for his candid reflections on two polarizing aspects of his life: his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the long-standing controversy over his former Canadian passport. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Kumar navigates these topics with a blend of humility, self-awareness, and a touch of defiance. It’s a masterclass in image management, but also a window into the complexities of identity in the public eye.

The Modi Interview: A Delight or a Strategic Move?

When asked whether interviewing PM Modi was easier than delivering a hit film, Kumar’s response was telling: “Oh, that was a delight.” Personally, I think this statement reveals more than meets the eye. Interviewing a political figure, especially one as polarizing as Modi, is no small feat. It requires tact, preparation, and a certain level of comfort with controversy. Yet, Kumar frames it as effortless, almost as if to say, “I’m just here to do my job.”

What many people don’t realize is that this interview, conducted in 2019, was a strategic move in itself. At a time when Modi’s government was facing criticism, Kumar’s conversation humanized the PM, focusing on his personal life and routine rather than politics. From my perspective, this wasn’t just an interview—it was a calculated step to align himself with a nationalist narrative, whether intentionally or not.

The Nationalist Hero: Image or Authenticity?

Kumar’s filmography in recent years—Kesari, Airlift, Baby, Mission Mangal—has cemented his image as a “nationalist hero.” But when asked if he deliberately chose these roles to build this persona, his response was unequivocal: “I don’t do any work to build an image.”

Here’s where it gets interesting. If you take a step back and think about it, Kumar’s choices aren’t just about storytelling; they’re about survival in an industry that thrives on perception. His Canadian passport controversy, which coincided with his shift toward nationalist roles, raises a deeper question: Can an actor’s work ever be entirely divorced from their personal life?

In my opinion, Kumar’s denial of image-building feels almost too convenient. While I believe he genuinely connects with the themes of his films, it’s hard to ignore the timing. His nationalist roles emerged during a period when his Canadian citizenship was under scrutiny, effectively deflecting criticism and reinforcing his Indian identity.

The Canadian Passport Saga: A Tale of Resilience and Redemption

Kumar’s admission about his Canadian passport is both candid and strategic. He explains that it was a fallback during a low point in his career when 16–17 of his films had flopped. A friend in Canada suggested starting a business, and the passport was part of that exploration. But as fate would have it, his career rebounded, and the idea was dropped.

What this really suggests is that Kumar’s decisions, even the controversial ones, are rooted in pragmatism. He’s not just an actor; he’s a brand, and every move is calculated to protect that brand. What makes this particularly fascinating is how he frames the controversy—not as a mistake, but as a testament to his resilience.

One thing that immediately stands out is his emphasis on paying taxes in India. It’s a subtle way of saying, “I may have had a Canadian passport, but my loyalty has always been to India.” This narrative shift is brilliant, turning a potential weakness into a strength.

The Broader Implications: Identity and Nationalism in Bollywood

Kumar’s story isn’t just about him; it’s a reflection of broader trends in Bollywood and Indian society. The pressure to align with nationalist narratives, especially in an era of heightened political polarization, is immense. Actors are no longer just entertainers; they’re cultural ambassadors, expected to toe the line.

From my perspective, Kumar’s journey highlights the fine line between authenticity and survival. His ability to navigate controversies while maintaining a squeaky-clean image is a testament to his acumen. But it also raises questions about the cost of such strategic image management. Are we losing the raw, unfiltered personalities in favor of polished, politically safe personas?

Looking Ahead: Kumar’s Future and the Industry’s Evolution

With a packed slate of releases—from the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla to the thriller Haiwaan—Kumar shows no signs of slowing down. But as he continues to dominate the box office, one wonders if his image will evolve further. Will he remain the nationalist hero, or will he explore new facets of his identity?

A detail that I find especially interesting is his foray into negative roles, like in Haiwaan. This could be a deliberate attempt to break free from the hero mold, proving that he’s more than just a flag-bearer for nationalism.

Final Thoughts: The Man Behind the Image

Akshay Kumar’s revelations are a reminder that public figures are often more complex than their personas suggest. His ability to turn controversies into opportunities is admirable, but it also invites scrutiny. Personally, I think his greatest strength lies in his adaptability—a trait that has kept him relevant for decades.

If you take a step back and think about it, Kumar’s story is a microcosm of modern India: a nation grappling with identity, nationalism, and the blurred lines between personal and public life. His journey isn’t just about films or passports; it’s about the art of reinvention in a world that demands conformity.

In the end, what remains is a provocative question: Can we ever truly separate the artist from their art? Or, in Kumar’s case, the man from his image? Only time will tell.