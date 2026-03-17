Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Preponed Release: Fans React to AI Teaser and Release Date Clash (2026)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's new movie announcement has sparked a heated debate online! The actor recently revealed that his upcoming horror-comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', will release a month earlier than planned, but this decision has divided fans and critics alike.

A Controversial Move:

Akshay Kumar's social media post, featuring an AI-generated video, has received backlash from netizens. The video shows a cat scratching and spilling milk on a calendar, revealing the new release date of April 10. While the creative approach might have been intended to grab attention, many viewers were not impressed.

The AI Debate:

The use of AI in the announcement video has sparked controversy. Some fans criticized the promo as "trash" due to its AI-generated nature, questioning the need for such technology in movie promotions. But here's where it gets interesting: is this a reflection of a growing discomfort with AI in the entertainment industry, or simply a preference for traditional marketing methods?

Box Office Clash:

Adding fuel to the fire, the new release date has raised concerns about a potential box office clash. Netizens argue that the movie's early release might hurt its performance, as it will be sandwiched between two highly anticipated films: 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'. With such strong competitors, will 'Bhooth Bangla' struggle to find its audience?

Fan Reactions:

X users took to social media to express their disappointment, stating that the movie's success could be impacted by the proximity to Ranveer Singh and Yash's films. They believe that the content of these movies might overshadow 'Bhooth Bangla'.

A Star-Studded Cast:

Despite the controversy, 'Bhooth Bangla' boasts a stellar cast. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Fans have high expectations, especially since Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after a long hiatus.

The Big Question:

As the debate rages on, one question remains: will the early release and AI controversy affect the movie's success? Only time will tell if 'Bhooth Bangla' can rise above the noise and deliver a hit. What do you think? Is the online criticism justified, or is it a storm in a teacup?