Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3: Why the Sequel Isn't Happening (Yet) (2026)

The much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, a sequel to the beloved Indian comedy film, has been a topic of speculation for years, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. However, Akshay Kumar, the lead actor, has recently confirmed that the film is not currently in production, much to the disappointment of its dedicated audience. This revelation comes as a surprise, given the initial buzz and the involvement of renowned filmmakers like Anees Bazmee and Priyadarshan.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar openly discussed the status of Hera Pheri 3, stating, 'As of now, it's not being made.' This statement contradicts previous reports and the fans' hopes, who had believed that the project was moving forward. The actor's honesty about the current state of the film is refreshing, as he acknowledges the disappointment it has caused.

Akshay Kumar, known for his dedication to his craft, expressed his own shock at the news, saying, 'I’m shocked myself, to be honest.' This reaction highlights the emotional investment he has in the project and the impact it has on his fans. The actor also provided some insight into the potential reasons behind the delay, mentioning behind-the-scenes complications and legal issues.

The legal challenges surrounding Hera Pheri 3 are significant. A lawsuit has been filed by Seven Arts International in the Madras High Court, questioning the producer's rights to the franchise. This legal battle, coupled with internal disagreements, has undoubtedly contributed to the film's delay. Paresh Rawal, a key cast member, briefly stepped away due to contractual issues, but eventually returned, indicating the complexity of the production process.

Despite the setbacks, Akshay Kumar remains optimistic. He believes that the film will eventually come to fruition, stating, 'I think it will happen on its own when the time is right. I just hope it happens before we get too old.' This sentiment showcases his resilience and hope, even in the face of challenges. The actor's willingness to address the disappointment and provide updates is a testament to his professionalism and respect for his audience.

In conclusion, the absence of Hera Pheri 3 from the cinematic landscape is a disappointment, but it is not a permanent state. Akshay Kumar's transparency and hope offer a glimmer of optimism for the future of this beloved franchise. As fans, we can only wait and hope that the film will eventually see the light of day, perhaps with the same magic that made the original so memorable.