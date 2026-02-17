Akshay Bhatia's Birdie Blitz: Leading the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 | Golf Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an exciting round of golf at Pebble Beach! The course is notorious for its challenging conditions, and today was no exception. Akshay Bhatia, with his incredible birdie blitz, has taken the lead going into the third round, but the real test is yet to come.

The weather at Pebble Beach on Saturday was a bit of a surprise, with chilly winds that made the greens wobble and challenged even the most skilled golfers. Bhatia, however, started his day with a bang, sinking six birdies in just seven holes. This early success propelled him to a 4-under 68, giving him a two-shot advantage over the rest of the field.

But here's where it gets controversial... the forecast for the final round predicts even stronger winds and rain, which could completely change the game. Players will need to hang on tight and hope their rain pants can keep them comfortable.

Despite the challenging conditions, low scores are still achievable. Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion, had an impressive round of 62, with a whopping 11 birdies! This performance shot him up the leaderboard, tying him for second place with Jake Knapp and Sepp Straka.

Bhatia began the third round tied for the lead with Ryo Hisatsune, and it looked like he might run away with it. The key to success at Pebble Beach on a calm day is to take advantage of the opening holes, and Bhatia did just that. He followed the perfect script with six birdies, only missing one putt from outside 10 feet. He led by as many as five shots, but the wind soon picked up.

As the wind strengthened, Bhatia's game began to falter. He made his first bogey on the par-3 12th, after his tee shot went well over the green. Another bogey followed on the par-3 17th, when the wind knocked his shot into the bunker, and he missed a crucial 4-foot putt. He went from a scorching start to a more challenging finish, shooting 30 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine.

Even with the challenging conditions, Bhatia still holds a strong position at 19-under 197. But this tournament is far from over, and the weather could play a crucial role in deciding the winner.

Despite the absence of the famous "Celebrity Saturday" from previous years, the tournament still offered plenty of entertainment. Knapp, a smooth-swinging Californian, started and finished his round with an eagle. He holed out from 130 yards on the first hole and then rode the wind to an eagle on the 18th. Sam Burns also had an impressive start, holing out for eagle, but his day ended with a surprising chip-in for birdie.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is ten shots behind, and his round was filled with mistakes. He had a triple bogey after driving onto the beach on the fourth hole and a double bogey after driving out of bounds on the 18th. He also had a pair of three-putt double bogeys and a shanked shot on a par 5.

Scottie Scheffler, who had a bogey-free 67, is still in the hunt, but he's eight shots behind Bhatia. The real drama might unfold on Sunday, especially with the challenging weather conditions.

The final round could be a real test of mental fortitude and skill. Jacob Bridgeman, who is three shots behind Bhatia, had to play from the beach on the 18th. Min Woo Lee, who shot 70, had to take a penalty drop on the cart path after his ball ended up in the hedges. And Hisatsune, who had a 74, had to replace his ball multiple times on the 18th green due to the wind.

Knapp, who is in a great position to earn a spot at the Masters, said, "It's not going to be pretty at all times. You just have to deal with the funky stuff and not let it bother you."

Morikawa, who has been struggling with his swing, had a round that could boost his confidence. He hit all 18 greens in regulation and is ready to tackle the final day. "We've got some work tomorrow for sure," he said.

So, who will emerge as the champion? Will Bhatia hold on to his lead, or will the weather and the course conditions play a decisive role? And what about Morikawa's chances? The final round promises to be an exciting battle, and we can't wait to see how it unfolds! Don't forget to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your take on this thrilling tournament!