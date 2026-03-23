Akshay Bhatia & Ryo Hisatsune Lead AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Rory McIlroy Trails by 6 Strokes (2026)

Rory McIlroy's Title Defense at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: A Challenging Road Ahead

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is underway, and the competition is heating up. While Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune are leading the pack with a 15-under score, Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, faces a challenging path to retain his title. Despite a strong performance, McIlroy's score of 67 is six strokes behind the leaders, indicating a tough road ahead.

Bhatia and Hisatsune's impressive rounds

Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune showcased their golfing prowess, each shooting an eight-under-par 64. Bhatia's performance at Spyglass Hill was particularly notable, while Hisatsune recovered from early drops to finish strongly with four consecutive birdies. These impressive rounds have put them in a strong position to challenge for the championship.

Rickie Fowler's Impressive Performance

Rickie Fowler is also in the running, tied for second place with Sam Burns at 14 under. This is a significant improvement on his last win in July 2023, indicating a strong performance and a potential contender for the title.

European Players' Performance

Austria's Sepp Straka is the best-placed European player at 12 under, while England's Matt Fitzpatrick is two shots behind. Other notable European players like Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and Xander Schauffele are also in the running, adding to the international competition.

Tommy Fleetwood's Consistent Performance

Tommy Fleetwood, another English golfer, maintained his consistency with a 68, placing him at nine under. Ireland's Shane Lowry is one shot behind, further adding to the competitive atmosphere.

Scottie Scheffler's Late Charge

Scottie Scheffler made a strong comeback with three birdies and an eagle in a five-hole stretch, finishing at six under for the first two days. This late charge puts him back in the running, adding to the excitement and unpredictability of the tournament.

Justin Rose and Harry Hall's Performance

England's Justin Rose and Harry Hall, along with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, are at five under. With each player having played one round at both Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, the competition is evenly distributed, ensuring a fair and exciting challenge for all.

The Final Rounds and No Cut

The final rounds will take place exclusively at Pebble Beach, and there is no 36-hole cut for this $20 million PGA Tour event. This unique format adds to the excitement and challenges the players to maintain their performance throughout the entire tournament.