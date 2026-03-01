AJ Styles' WWE Future: Will the Phenomenal One Retire or Begin a Farewell Tour? (2026)

The wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation as AJ Styles, the iconic wrestler, prepares for a high-stakes match that could mark the end of an era. But will it be a glorious victory lap or a heartbreaking goodbye?

Styles is set to face GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, with his WWE career hanging in the balance. This match has fans on the edge of their seats, especially considering GUNTHER's recent dominance over wrestling legend John Cena in his retirement match. The outcome of this upcoming bout could very well determine the fate of AJ's career.

Despite the concerns, AJ Styles himself exudes confidence. During a recent SmackDown episode, he boldly declared that he will defeat GUNTHER and embark on The Phenomenal Farewell Tour. He envisions memorable matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, leaving fans eager for these potential dream matchups.

However, GUNTHER isn't one to back down. He interrupted Styles' promo, ridiculing his plans and promising to force AJ into submission. This confrontation adds fuel to the fire, leaving fans divided on the outcome.

And here's where it gets controversial: AJ Styles reminds GUNTHER of his recent victory, making him tap out earlier in the month. But will history repeat itself, or will GUNTHER exact his revenge? The tension is palpable as we approach the Royal Rumble.

So, Cagesiders, what's your take? Will AJ Styles tap out, bringing his WWE career to an abrupt end, or will he emerge victorious, kicking off a legendary farewell tour? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below! The wrestling community is buzzing, and we want to hear from you!

