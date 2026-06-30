AJ Styles SHOCKS WWE Universe: Why I Retired at Royal Rumble & Not WrestleMania! (2026)

AJ Styles' WWE Farewell: A Controversial Choice for Retirement

The wrestling world witnessed a surprising conclusion to AJ Styles' illustrious career as he chose the WWE Royal Rumble as his final bow, marking a significant departure from the traditional WrestleMania sendoff. But why did he opt for this less-traveled path?

Styles, in a heartfelt interview on Raw Recap, revealed his reasoning. He felt that WrestleMania, once the pinnacle of wrestling events, has 'lost its luster' in recent years. This statement might spark debate among fans, as the event is still widely considered the industry's grandest stage. But here's where it gets interesting: Styles believes the Royal Rumble holds a special place due to his debut there in 2016, and ending his career where it began was a poetic decision.

The WWE honored Styles on Raw, with The Undertaker announcing his induction into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. This decision, however, has divided opinions. Some argue that Styles deserved a more prominent send-off at WrestleMania, while others respect his choice to retire at the Rumble. And this is the part most people miss: is it more meaningful to retire at a place of personal significance, or should tradition always prevail?

The debate continues, and fans are encouraged to reflect on the evolving nature of wrestling's biggest events. AJ Styles' retirement decision has undoubtedly left a mark on the industry, sparking conversations about the importance of personal milestones versus traditional grandeur. What do you think? Is Styles' choice a refreshing perspective or a controversial move? Share your thoughts in the comments!