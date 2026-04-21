AJ Styles Retires, 2026 WWE Hall of Fame | Undertaker Surprise Tribute (2026)

AJ Styles' wrestling career is coming to a close, but not without a grand finale. After a career-threatening match against GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, Styles hinted at retirement, leaving his gloves in the ring post-match. However, the WWE had a different plan. During the main event of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Styles officially announced his retirement, citing his desire to bring his gloves home. The show took an unexpected turn when The Undertaker made a dramatic entrance, revealing that Styles would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class. This announcement, made by The Undertaker, was a surprise to Styles and the audience alike, as he joins Stephanie McMahon as the only inductees announced so far. It's a bittersweet moment for Styles, who is leaving the ring but will be forever remembered in wrestling history.

AJ Styles Retires, 2026 WWE Hall of Fame | Undertaker Surprise Tribute (2026)

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