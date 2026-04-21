AJ Styles' wrestling career is coming to a close, but not without a grand finale. After a career-threatening match against GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, Styles hinted at retirement, leaving his gloves in the ring post-match. However, the WWE had a different plan. During the main event of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Styles officially announced his retirement, citing his desire to bring his gloves home. The show took an unexpected turn when The Undertaker made a dramatic entrance, revealing that Styles would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class. This announcement, made by The Undertaker, was a surprise to Styles and the audience alike, as he joins Stephanie McMahon as the only inductees announced so far. It's a bittersweet moment for Styles, who is leaving the ring but will be forever remembered in wrestling history.
AJ Styles Retires, 2026 WWE Hall of Fame | Undertaker Surprise Tribute (2026)
References
- https://www.tmz.com/2026/02/15/harper-beckham-shows-love-to-brothers/
- https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/420354/aj-styles-retires-wwe-hall-of-fame-2026-inductee-undertaker
- https://variety.com/2026/tv/news/stephen-colbert-cbs-blocked-james-talarico-interview-fcc-equal-time-1236665220/
- https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/2026/02/18/florida-rapper-lil-poppa-dead-at-25/88747611007/
- https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2026/2/logan-pauls-rare-pokemon-card-becomes-most-expensive-ever-sold-in-record-setting-auction
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/cnn-paramount-warner-bros-merger-1236738177/
Top Articles
BC Safe Supply Changes: Will New Rules Fuel the Opioid Crisis?
Everything You Can Recycle Starting Today! New Blue Bin Rules Explained
Said El Mala: Liverpool's New Target | Bundesliga Talent Profile
Latest Posts
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Inauguration: NYC's First Muslim Mayor
Daniel Cormier's Prime: Why He'd Dominate the Light Heavyweight Division
Recommended Articles
- Medicover Launches Navi Mumbai Liver Clinic: Early Detection & Care for Rising Liver Disease Cases
- YouTube's Cookie Preferences: What You Need to Know
- Marco Palestra's Future: Barcelona, Arsenal, or Staying at Cagliari?
- 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: V8 Power with T8-Spec Pack! | Unboxing and Review
- Red Diesel Crisis: How Fuel Prices Are Threatening UK Food Supply
- AFL's ARC Doctor Error: Inconsistent Concussion Calls Raise Concerns
- Artemis Spacesuit Delays: NASA's Lunar Mission in Jeopardy?
- Unveiling the Secret to Limb Regeneration: A Hopeful Discovery
- Raiders Owner’s $39M Mountain Terrace: Inside Ascaya’s Crown Jewel
- Unveiling the Chery Tiggo V: A Transformable SUV Experience
- WWE Raw After Mania Recap: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and More!
- Cubs' Dominant Performance: 5-1 Win Over Phillies | MLB Recap
- Sombr's Valentino Debut: Behind the Scenes of the Pre-Fall 2026 Campaign!
- Dubai's Burj Al Arab to Close for 18 Months: What’s New in the Refurbishment
- Chromebook Controversy: Should Parents Opt Kids Out of 24/7 Device Use? | Pencils Over Pixels Debate
- Liver Clinic in Navi Mumbai: Early Detection & Treatment of Liver Disease
- Dubai's Burj Al Arab to Close for 18 Months: What’s New in the Refurbishment
- Braves vs Nationals Highlights | Olson's 3 RBI, Elder Dominates, NL East Wake-Up Call
- Iran-US Tensions: Negotiations, Blockades, and the Strait of Hormuz
- WWE Raw Post-WrestleMania Shakeup: NXT Stars Make Their Mark
- Unleash the Power of Piezo Scanning: Enhancing Image Quality and Stability
- La Toya Jackson Stuns at Michael Jackson Biopic Premiere with Nephew Prince | Red Carpet Glamour
- Chromebook Controversy: Should Parents Opt Kids Out of 24/7 Device Use? | Pencils Over Pixels Debate
- Unveiling the Chery Tiggo V: A Transformable SUV Experience
- Cuba-US Talks: Unraveling the Energy Blockade
- Pokémon Pokopia Multiplayer Guide: Online, Local, and GameShare Explained!
- Dubai's Burj Al Arab to Close for 18 Months: What’s New in the Refurbishment
- Cubs' Dominant Performance: 5-1 Win Over Phillies | MLB Recap
- Top 10 Most Successful World Record Transfers in Football History
- Rachel Reeves' ISA Changes: What You Need to Know About Tax-Free Savings
- A Father's Love: Hollands' Dad's Heartfelt Message for Elijah
- Top 10 Most Successful World Record Transfers in Football History
- MLB's Ohtani Rule: Why is it Controversial? | Cubs Manager Weighs In
- Artemis Spacesuit Delays: NASA's Lunar Mission in Jeopardy?
- Man Utd Transfer News: Hojlund's Future, Cunha's Impact, and Evra's Surprise
- Rachel Reeves' ISA Changes: What You Need to Know About Tax-Free Savings
- MLB's Ohtani Rule: Why is it Controversial? | Cubs Manager Weighs In
- Size Matters: Will Genia's Vision for a Supersized Wallabies Midfield at the Rugby World Cup
- Cuba-US Talks: Unraveling the Energy Blockade
- Red Diesel Crisis: How Fuel Prices Are Threatening UK Food Supply
- Rachel Reeves' ISA Changes: What You Need to Know About Tax-Free Savings
- Chromebook Controversy: Should Parents Opt Kids Out of 24/7 Device Use? | Pencils Over Pixels Debate
- Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel Closes for 18 Months: What's Changing?
- Blood Test Predicts Alzheimer's Years Before Symptoms
- Marco Palestra's Future: Barcelona, Arsenal, or Staying at Cagliari?
- Artemis Spacesuit Delays: NASA's Lunar Mission in Jeopardy?
- Influencer's 'Poor Decision': Leaving Baby Alone in Bali Hotel Room
- La Toya Jackson Stuns at Michael Jackson Biopic Premiere with Nephew Prince | Red Carpet Glamour
- The Death of the Tabloid? Print vs. Digital News Survival
- Iran-US Tensions: Negotiations, Blockades, and the Strait of Hormuz
- Mathematician Frank Merle Wins Big! Unstable Systems & the $3M Breakthrough Prize
- Japan Earthquake April 2023: 7.7 Magnitude Quake Shakes Tokyo, Triggers Tsunami Warnings
- YouTube Privacy Settings: What You Need to Know Before You Click
- The Death of the Tabloid? Print vs. Digital News Survival
- Dubai's Burj Al Arab to Close for 18 Months: What’s New in the Refurbishment
- Michael Ennis Leaves Dragons: What's Next for the NRL Coaching Legend?
- WWE Raw After Mania Recap: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and More!
- YouTube Cookies Explained: Personalization, Privacy & Your Choices
- Braves vs Nationals Highlights | Olson's 3 RBI, Elder Dominates, NL East Wake-Up Call
- Trump's Bold Claims: US "Winning" Iran Peace Talks? New Cards Revealed!
- Dubai's Burj Al Arab to Close for 18 Months: What’s New in the Refurbishment
- Rachel Reeves' ISA Changes: What You Need to Know About Tax-Free Savings
- China's Youth Transforms Malls into AR Battlefields: PUBG IRL
- Enhypen in Focus: Jay’s Birthday Livestream, Heeseung's Departure, and Fan Reactions Explained
- WWE Raw After Mania Recap: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and More!
- Mathematician Frank Merle Wins Big! Unstable Systems & the $3M Breakthrough Prize
- IVF Hormone Add-on May Not Work: What You Need to Know
- Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels: Vlad Jr. Shines, Guerrero Jr. Homers, and Detmers Dominates
- Dramatic Rescue: Whanganui Woman Saved from Floodwaters After Car Submerged on Mangamahu Rd
- BTS Mogul Bang Si-hyuk: What's Next for K-Pop's Biggest Stars?
- Cavs' Harden, Mitchell, and Mobley: Breaking NBA Records and Making History
- WWE Raw After Mania Recap: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and More!
- Marco Palestra's Future: Barcelona, Arsenal, or Staying at Cagliari?
- Edwin Uceta's Shoulder Injury: Rays Bullpen Woes Deepen
- Orioles' Samuel Basallo Delivers Late Heroics in 12-Inning Thriller vs. Royals | 2026 MLB Highlights
- Unveiling the Secret to Limb Regeneration: A Hopeful Discovery
- Japan Earthquake April 2023: 7.7 Magnitude Quake Shakes Tokyo, Triggers Tsunami Warnings
- Mason Miller's Cy Young Odds: Can the Padres Closer Make a Run?
- Red Diesel Crisis: How Fuel Prices Are Threatening UK Food Supply
- WWE Raw After Mania Recap: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and More!
- MLB's Ohtani Rule: Why is it Controversial? | Cubs Manager Weighs In
- EV Charging Myths Debunked: The Truth About Electric Car Charging
- John Ternus: From Swimming Champ to Apple's New CEO
- Infectious Updates (Apr 20, 2026): Lassa, HPV, Measles, AI Medical Misinformation + More
- Edwin Uceta's Shoulder Injury: Rays Bullpen Woes Deepen
- YouTube's Cookie Preferences: What You Need to Know
- 95% Success Rate! New Termite Trick Lures Pests to Their Death (UC Riverside Discovery)
- NHL's Hits Leader Yakov Trenin Injured by Massive Hit in Wild vs Stars Game 2
- Artemis Spacesuit Delays: Will NASA Make the 2028 Moon Landing Deadline?
- NYT Strands April 21, 2026 - Hints, Answers & Spangram Explained! (Daredevils Theme)
- Central Hawke's Bay FLOODED! Roads Closed, Hall Underwater | Heavy Rain Warning Extended
- Marco Palestra's Future: Barcelona, Arsenal, or Staying at Cagliari?
- Braves vs Nationals MLB Highlights | Olson's Homer, Elder's 6 Ks Lead Atlanta to 6th Straight Win
- Cubs' Dominant Performance: 5-1 Win Over Phillies | MLB Recap
- Artemis Spacesuit Delays: NASA's Lunar Mission in Jeopardy?
- Edwin Uceta's Shoulder Injury: Rays Bullpen Woes Deepen
- Mariners vs. A's: Game Recap and Highlights | April 21, 2026
- Blood Test Predicts Alzheimer's Years Before Symptoms
- Dubai's Burj Al Arab to Close for 18 Months: What’s New in the Refurbishment
- Marco Palestra's Future: Barcelona, Arsenal, or Staying at Cagliari?
Article information
Author: Margart Wisoky
Last Updated:
Views: 6309
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)
Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Margart Wisoky
Birthday: 1993-05-13
Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169
Phone: +25815234346805
Job: Central Developer
Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting
Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.