AJ Styles in AEW? Jericho Reveals AEW Pursuit and Styles’ Possible Move After WWE Retirement (2026)

The Wrestling Industry's Talent Tug-of-War: A Reflection on Longevity, Risk, and Evolution

The wrestling world is no stranger to drama, but when Chris Jericho recently revealed that AEW once pursued AJ Styles, it sparked a conversation far beyond the ring. Personally, I think this tidbit is more than just industry gossip—it’s a window into the evolving dynamics of wrestling’s biggest players. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it highlights the blurred lines between loyalty, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of talent in a cutthroat industry.

The AJ Styles Pursuit: A Tale of What Could’ve Been



AEW’s interest in AJ Styles isn’t just a footnote in wrestling history—it’s a strategic move that speaks volumes about the company’s ambitions. From my perspective, AEW’s willingness to go after a WWE icon like Styles shows their desire to not just compete but to disrupt the status quo. But here’s the kicker: Jericho’s skepticism about why anyone would leave WWE only to jump ship elsewhere is spot-on. If you take a step back and think about it, the wrestling industry often treats talent like commodities, yet the emotional and professional ties to a company like WWE are deeply ingrained. What this really suggests is that while AEW is bold, the cultural and systemic differences between the two promotions are harder to bridge than many realize.

Jericho’s Longevity: A Rare Anomaly in a High-Risk World



One thing that immediately stands out is Jericho’s own career trajectory. At 55, with 35 years in the business, he’s a living testament to adaptability and intelligence in an industry that chews up and spits out performers. But his concern for today’s wrestlers is valid. The modern wrestling style, with its emphasis on high-risk moves, is a double-edged sword. What many people don’t realize is that while these moves draw crowds, they also shorten careers. Jericho’s story about his early career injury in Mexico is a perfect example. That moment of realization—that he could get seriously hurt—shaped his approach to risk. It’s a lesson today’s performers would do well to heed, but in an era where spectacle often trumps sustainability, it’s easier said than done.

The Character vs. Physicality Debate: Wrestling’s Identity Crisis



Jericho’s worry about the industry’s shift away from character-driven storytelling is something I’ve been pondering for years. In my opinion, wrestling’s golden age thrived because of larger-than-life personalities, not just jaw-dropping moves. Today, the focus on athleticism has created a generation of incredible performers, but at what cost? When character work takes a backseat, wrestlers lose the very thing that makes them memorable. This raises a deeper question: Is wrestling losing its soul in the pursuit of viral moments? I think it’s a valid concern, especially when you consider how few modern stars have the same cultural impact as legends like Jericho or Styles.

The Future of Wrestling: Sustainability or Spectacle?



If there’s one thing Jericho’s reflections make clear, it’s that the wrestling industry is at a crossroads. The physical demands of modern wrestling are undeniable, but the long-term consequences are starting to show. A detail that I find especially interesting is how Jericho’s career has been defined by his ability to evolve—from his early days in Mexico to his current role as an AEW veteran. That adaptability is rare, and it’s something today’s performers might struggle to replicate. As the industry continues to evolve, the question isn’t just about who’s signing where, but whether the next generation can balance risk and reward in a way that ensures longevity.

Final Thoughts: A Sport in Transition



Wrestling has always been a blend of athleticism, storytelling, and showmanship, but the balance is shifting. Jericho’s insights remind us that while the industry is more dynamic than ever, it’s also more fragile. Personally, I think the key to wrestling’s future lies in finding that balance again—prioritizing character development without sacrificing the physicality that fans love. If the industry can do that, maybe, just maybe, we’ll see more careers like Jericho’s. But if not, we might be looking at a future where spectacle reigns supreme, and longevity becomes a thing of the past.

What this conversation really boils down to is a question of identity: What does wrestling want to be? A high-flying, risk-filled spectacle, or a character-driven narrative that stands the test of time? In my opinion, the answer will determine not just the careers of individual wrestlers, but the very future of the sport itself.