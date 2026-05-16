AJ Styles' Emotional Retirement at WWE Royal Rumble 2026: A Career Retrospective (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, AJ Styles' illustrious wrestling career comes to an end at WWE Royal Rumble 2026! But was it a fitting conclusion for a legend of the ring?

The Iconic Matchup: AJ Styles, a veteran wrestler with an impressive career spanning over two decades, faced off against GUNTHER with his retirement on the line. And GUNTHER, the rising star, sealed his fate. Styles, known for his resilience, didn't tap out but succumbed to GUNTHER's sleeper hold, marking his retirement.

A Career Retrospective: Styles' journey began in 1999 with NWA Wildside, and he quickly made his mark in the wrestling world. He had brief stints in WCW and WWE, but it was in TNA where he became a household name, dominating the promotion for over a decade. His talent was undeniable, and he later joined other major promotions like ROH and NJPW, solidifying his status as a top wrestler.

WWE Glory: In 2016, Styles made his highly anticipated WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, and the rest is history. During his tenure, he achieved remarkable success, becoming a two-time WWE Champion, a three-time United States Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, and even a Tag Team Champion on two occasions. His impact on WWE is undeniable.

The Final Chapter: Styles had previously hinted at retiring in 2026, and his last match at the 2026 Royal Rumble event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brought his story full circle. But here's where it gets emotional—Styles, in a moment of nostalgia, almost left his gloves in the ring but decided to pose with the P1 logo one last time. A true legend's farewell.

And this is the part most fans will debate—was this the perfect way for Styles to go out? Did he get the send-off he deserved? Share your thoughts in the comments below! The wrestling world is divided, and we want to hear from you.