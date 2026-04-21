Air Serbia CEO: Why We're Not Joining Airline Alliances (Yet) (2026)

Table of Contents
The Alliance Dilemma Restructuring for Fairness Alliance Presence in Belgrade A New Alliance Model? Conclusion References

The future of Air Serbia and its potential alliance with global airline networks is a fascinating topic, especially considering the unique perspective of its CEO, Jiri Marek. In my opinion, his recent comments at the ERA conference shed light on a crucial aspect of the industry: the need for a fair and balanced partnership model.

The Alliance Dilemma

Mr. Marek's stance on alliances is an intriguing one. He believes that, as things currently stand, joining a global alliance would hinder Air Serbia's independence and growth potential. This is a bold statement, especially considering the benefits that alliances can bring to smaller carriers.

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What makes this particularly fascinating is the strategic value that Air Serbia brings to the table. With strong leverage and access to the Balkan region, Air Serbia could be a valuable asset to any alliance. However, the current alliance structure, with its tiered system, often favors larger carriers and joint ventures, leaving smaller airlines like Air Serbia at a disadvantage.

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Restructuring for Fairness

The CEO's suggestion of significant restructuring within the alliance framework is a bold move. He argues that smaller carriers should be treated and valued equally, receiving proportional benefits in return for the traffic they feed into the network. This raises a deeper question about the nature of these alliances and their purpose. Are they truly about mutual benefit, or do they sometimes become a tool for larger players to exert control?

Alliance Presence in Belgrade

The data on alliance presence at Belgrade Airport provides an interesting snapshot. Star Alliance dominates, with a significant share of capacity, followed by SkyTeam and oneworld. This distribution highlights the potential for Air Serbia to negotiate from a position of strength, especially considering its strategic value in the Balkan region.

A New Alliance Model?

Personally, I think Air Serbia's potential alliance membership could spark a much-needed conversation about the future of these partnerships. If a carrier like Air Serbia, with its unique position, can negotiate a fair and balanced deal, it could set a precedent for other smaller airlines. This could lead to a new era of alliance restructuring, focusing on equality and mutual benefit.

Conclusion

The story of Air Serbia and its alliance prospects is an ongoing narrative, one that could shape the future of airline partnerships. It's a reminder that, in any industry, fair and balanced relationships are key to long-term success and collaboration. As we await the outcome of Air Serbia's decision, one thing is clear: the airline industry is evolving, and so must its alliances.

Air Serbia CEO: Why We're Not Joining Airline Alliances (Yet) (2026)

References

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