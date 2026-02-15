Air NZ & Jetstar Carry-On Rules: Avoid Baggage Fees & Delays! (2026)

Unpacking the Carry-On Conundrum: What You Need to Know About Air Travel Rules

Are you tired of feeling like you're in a constant battle for space in the overhead compartment? It's a common frustration for many frequent flyers. But here's where it gets controversial: while some airlines are cracking down on oversized carry-ons, others are taking a more lenient approach. So, what are the rules, and how do they vary between airlines? Let's dive in and find out.

As you may know, carry-on baggage can significantly impact the efficiency and safety of a flight. Too much carry-on can slow down boarding, force crew members to shuffle bags around, or even risk the safety of passengers and crew. As a result, airlines across Australasia are increasingly implementing stricter carry-on policies. But what does this mean for travelers?

To shed some light on this topic, 1News reached out to New Zealand's two largest carriers: Air New Zealand and Jetstar. Both airlines have their own carry-on baggage rules, and they're not the same. Let's take a closer look at what they have to say.

Air New Zealand allows one carry-on bag up to 7kg, plus a small personal item such as a handbag or laptop case. According to Rachel Lilley, the airline's head of regional airports, this policy reflects the space and weight limits in overhead lockers across their fleet. It also helps reduce the risk of injury to customers and crew, and supports smoother boarding and on-time departures. The airline emphasizes that oversized or overweight bags can cause real problems at boarding, creating pressure on limited locker space, increasing the risk of injury, and slowing down the boarding process when bags need to be rechecked or rearranged.

On the other hand, Jetstar's current carry-on allowance allows for two carry-on items with a combined weight of up to 7kg. However, the airline offers the option to purchase an additional carry-on allowance of 7kg, providing up to 14kg if required. Jetstar's spokesperson explains that cabin baggage limits are applied across their network, including on New Zealand routes, to support safe, on-time operations. However, the airline acknowledges that the current system can be stressful for travelers, especially with weight limits and gate weighing. That's why Jetstar is currently reviewing its cabin baggage policy, focusing on reducing frustration at the gate and improving the boarding experience.

So, what's the takeaway? While both airlines prioritize safety and efficiency, their carry-on baggage rules differ. Air New Zealand takes a stricter approach, while Jetstar offers more flexibility. It's essential for travelers to be aware of these rules and plan accordingly to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey. But here's the question for you: what do you think about these varying carry-on policies? Do you agree with the airlines' approaches, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!