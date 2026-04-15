Air Force Baseball Dominates Penn State in Season Opener - MLB Desert Invitational 2026 (2026)

The Air Force baseball team dominated the season opener, run-ruling Penn State 15-3 at the MLB Desert Invitational. The Falcons showcased their offensive prowess, scoring 15 runs on 14 hits and driving in 10 RBIs. They limited Penn State to just four hits, marking their first win on opening day since 2020.

Gaines Estridge, the right-handed pitcher, earned his third career win, pitching a career-high six innings without allowing a run and striking out four. Aiden Poe made his collegiate debut in the seventh inning, allowing three runs in one frame. Marcus Downing closed the game with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one batter.

Offensively, Luke Elmore led the team with four hits and four RBIs. Kayden Bradshaw and Wyatt Hanoian each contributed two RBIs. Brooks Burdine, a freshman, recorded the first hit of the season, a single to shortstop, and scored his first run as a Falcon.

The turning point came in the fourth inning. After a scoreless start, Burdine drew a walk and stole a base, advancing to third on a bunt by Elmore. Bradshaw's clutch single to left center scored Burdine. An errant throw loaded the bases, and despite Elmore being tagged out at the plate, Bradshaw scored. A throwing error followed, allowing Niednagel to cross the plate.

Estridge dominated the bottom half of the fourth, striking out two to keep Penn State scoreless. The Falcons extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning with back-to-back singles from Burdine and Elmore. Bradshaw's second RBI single set up a double steal, allowing Elmore to score. Another Penn State error brought Bradshaw home.

Air Force added two more runs in the sixth, taking an 8-0 lead. Hanoian reached base after being hit by a pitch and later scored with Taylor on a double down the left-field line. The Falcons continued their pressure in the seventh, extending their lead to 11-0. A Penn State error allowed a run, and Elmore's two-RBI hit closed the scoring.

Penn State scored three runs in the seventh, reducing the deficit to 11-3. Air Force sealed the run rule victory with four runs in the eighth inning. Hanoian doubled to drive in two runs, Taylor added a sacrifice fly, and Burdine recorded his first career RBI with a single to center field, making it 15-3.

The team's next challenge awaits on Saturday, February 14, against Iowa at 6:30 p.m. MT at Salt River Fields, streamed on the MLB Network. Iowa, with a 21-9 record in Big Ten play, is a formidable opponent.