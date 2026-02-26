Air Canada Suspends Flights to Cuba: What Travelers Need to Know (2026)

Travel Alert: Air Canada Grounds Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Crisis – Here’s What You Need to Know

In a move that’s sure to disrupt travel plans, Air Canada has abruptly suspended all flights to Cuba, citing an acute aviation fuel shortage on the island. But here’s where it gets controversial: this decision comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba. Is this a political maneuver or a logistical necessity? Let’s dive in.

The airline announced in a press release that it will operate empty southbound flights in the coming days to retrieve approximately 3,000 stranded passengers and bring them back to Canada. This decision was prompted by government advisories (NOTAMs) warning of unreliable fuel supplies at Cuban airports. Starting February 10, aviation fuel is expected to be commercially unavailable on the island. For the remaining flights, Air Canada will carry extra fuel and make technical stops as needed to ensure safe returns.

And this is the part most people miss: Air Canada isn’t just canceling flights—it’s also introducing flexible rebooking and refund policies for affected travelers. Customers with scheduled departures to Cuba who face cancellations will automatically receive a full refund in their original payment method, no action required. Those already in Cuba with Air Canada Vacations packages will receive direct support from local representatives.

Meanwhile, WestJet and Air Transat are keeping their Cuba flights running, albeit with contingency measures. Air Transat, for instance, plans to make technical stops for refueling when necessary, while WestJet assures passengers that their flights arrive in Cuba with enough fuel to safely depart. Both airlines have also rolled out flexible change and cancellation policies for Cuba-bound travelers.

But why is Cuba facing such a severe fuel crisis? The situation stems from Trump’s recent executive order targeting countries that supply oil to Cuba, particularly Mexico, which has been a critical lifeline for the island. When asked if he was trying to “choke off” Cuba, Trump responded, “I’m not trying to, but it looks like it’s something that’s just not going to be able to survive.” Cuban officials, including Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, have condemned the move as a “brutal act of aggression” that threatens to subject Cubans to extreme living conditions.

Here’s the bigger picture: Cuba’s fuel shortage is part of a broader crisis that includes electricity blackouts, food and water scarcity, and disruptions to public transportation. Canada’s travel advisory now urges visitors to exercise a high degree of caution, noting that resorts may also be affected. Long power cuts, generator limitations, and fuel-related travel challenges are just the tip of the iceberg. Tourists are advised to monitor local media, keep their phones charged, and plan meticulously.

