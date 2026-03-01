Air Canada Flight Attendants Wage Dispute Settled: What You Need to Know (2026)

A long-standing labour dispute at Air Canada has finally reached a resolution, but not without a bumpy ride. The arbitrator's decision on flight attendant wages has put an end to a conflict that caused travel chaos for countless passengers.

An arbitrator has settled the wage dispute between Air Canada and its flight attendants, concluding a tumultuous period that began with a strike last summer. The arbitrator's decision, while bringing much-needed closure, did not align with the union's aspirations. The Air Canada CUPE bargaining committee expressed disappointment with the outcome, which was not what they had hoped for.

The strike, which started in August 2025, saw over 10,000 flight attendants walk off the job, causing significant travel disruptions. The federal government swiftly intervened, citing Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, and ordered binding arbitration. However, union officials initially resisted the order, claiming the strike was lawful, before eventually returning to the negotiation table.

The tentative agreement reached included various terms, many of which were already considered final, such as pension rules, health benefits, and vacation policies. Yet, the wage offer proved contentious, with flight attendants voting overwhelmingly to reject it. This rejection led to the wage dispute being referred to mediation and, ultimately, arbitration.

The arbitrator's decision maintained the wage rates from the tentative deal for Air Canada's main line flight attendants, but increased the first-year raise for those at Rouge. The contract includes a 12% salary increase for junior attendants and 8% for senior staff in the first year. Rouge attendants will see a 13% hike, an improvement from the initial offer.

And here's where it gets controversial: the agreement also addresses unpaid work during ground time, a sensitive issue for flight attendants. While the deal sets out a gradual increase in ground pay, it falls short of fully addressing the concerns raised by flight attendants. The federal government's recent probe into these claims found no evidence of minimum wage violations but did highlight concerns about part-time and entry-level attendant compensation.

This resolution brings an end to a complex labour dispute, but it also raises questions about the balance of power in such negotiations. Was the arbitrator's decision a fair compromise, or did it favor one side over the other? The debate continues, and the public's opinion is an essential part of the conversation. What do you think? Share your thoughts below!