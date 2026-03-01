AI Summit Drama: OpenAI vs Anthropic CEOs Refuse to Hold Hands (2026)

The rivalry between OpenAI and Anthropic was on full display at the India AI Impact Summit, where a seemingly innocuous moment captured the competitive tension between the two AI giants. As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the group photo, he raised the hands of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, prompting a round of applause. However, when it was time for the CEOs to hold hands, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei chose to raise their fists instead, avoiding physical contact. This small gesture sparked a wave of social media commentary, with some speculating about the underlying reasons for their actions. The tension between the two companies is not new, as they compete fiercely for global market dominance, particularly in the race to become the default choice for consumers. Recently, they have also engaged in a verbal sparring match over the potential use of ads in AI models, with Altman calling Anthropic's Super Bowl commercials "clearly dishonest." The summit provided a platform for both CEOs to address the audience, with Altman acknowledging the need to "figure out the exact ad format that's going to work best" and Amodei discussing the "serious risks" associated with AI, including potential misuse and economic displacement. The event highlighted the intense competition and differing views on AI safety between the two companies, leaving attendees and viewers alike with much to ponder and discuss.