AI Startup Modal Labs: A $2.5B Valuation in the Making? (2026)

In a significant development, Modal Labs, a startup dedicated to AI inference infrastructure, is reportedly engaging with venture capitalists to secure funding at an impressive valuation of approximately $2.5 billion. This information comes from four sources familiar with the ongoing discussions. If this funding round successfully closes under these conditions, it would represent a remarkable increase from the company’s previous valuation of $1.1 billion, which was announced less than five months ago.

General Catalyst is reportedly in discussions to spearhead this funding effort, as noted by insiders who spoke to TechCrunch. Currently, Modal Labs boasts an annualized revenue run rate (ARR) of around $50 million, indicating a healthy growth trajectory, although the talks are still in their infancy and the details may evolve.

Interestingly, Erik Bernhardsson, co-founder and CEO of Modal Labs, has downplayed the notion of actively fundraising, describing recent dialogues with VCs as more casual exchanges rather than formal negotiations. Inquiries made to General Catalyst for comments went unanswered, adding an air of mystery to the situation.

At its core, Modal Labs is focused on enhancing the efficiency of inference—the critical process wherein trained AI models respond to user inquiries. By optimizing this efficiency, they aim to lower computational costs and minimize the delay between user prompts and AI responses, which is crucial for delivering a seamless user experience.

Modal Labs stands out among a select group of companies that are currently receiving heightened attention from investors in the inference space. Just last week, a competitor, Baseten, announced a substantial $300 million funding round at a staggering $5 billion valuation, more than doubling its previous valuation of $2.1 billion achieved only a few months earlier in September. Similarly, Fireworks AI, another player in this market, secured $250 million at a $4 billion valuation in October.

Moreover, in January, the team behind the open-source inference project vLLM transitioned to form a VC-backed startup named Inferact, raising $150 million in seed funding led by Andreessen Horowitz at an $800 million valuation. Additionally, reports indicate that the creators of SGLang have spun out into a commercial entity called RadixArk, reportedly achieving a seed funding round at a $400 million valuation, further emphasizing the rapid growth and commercialization within the inference market.

Modal Labs was founded by Erik Bernhardsson in 2021, following over 15 years of experience in building and leading data teams at renowned companies, including Spotify and Better.com, where he served as CTO.

This story was originally reported by TechCrunch, which hosted an event in Boston on June 23, 2026. Notably, the startup counts prominent firms like Lux Capital and Redpoint Ventures among its initial investors.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to incorporate a statement from Modal Labs.

Marina Temkin, who specializes in covering venture capital and startups for TechCrunch, previously reported on VC trends for PitchBook and Venture Capital Journal. Earlier in her career, she worked as a financial analyst and holds a CFA charterholder designation.

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