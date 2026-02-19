AI Sees Optical Illusions: What Does It Reveal About Our Brains? | Science & Technology Explained (2026)

Ever wondered why your eyes sometimes deceive you? Optical illusions have long baffled us, but now, artificial intelligence is falling for the same tricks—and it’s revealing shocking truths about how our brains work. But here’s where it gets controversial: if AI, designed to spot patterns we miss, can be fooled by illusions, what does that say about the reliability of our own perception? And this is the part most people miss: these 'mistakes' might actually be clever shortcuts our brains use to navigate the world efficiently.

Take the classic Moon illusion, for instance. When the Moon hangs near the horizon, it appears larger than when it’s high in the sky—even though its size hasn’t changed. This isn’t a flaw in our vision; it’s a glimpse into how our brains prioritize information. In reality, our minds process only a fraction of the world around us. It’s too overwhelming to take in every detail, so our brains cherry-pick what’s essential. But what happens when you show an optical illusion to a machine vision system powered by AI? These systems are masters of detail, yet some—like deep neural networks (DNNs)—still fall for the same visual tricks as humans. Is this a flaw in AI, or a mirror to our own cognitive processes?

Eiji Watanabe, a neurophysiology expert at Japan’s National Institute for Basic Biology, explains, 'Using DNNs in illusion research lets us simulate and analyze how the brain processes information and generates illusions.' Unlike human brains, AI models can be ethically manipulated, offering a unique window into our minds. But here’s the twist: no AI system can experience all the illusions humans do. Why? That’s still a mystery.

Studying people who don’t perceive optical illusions has shed some light. For example, a man who regained his sight in his 40s after decades of blindness wasn’t fooled by shape-based illusions like the Kanizsa square but could perceive motion illusions like the barber pole. This suggests our ability to process motion might be more resilient than our understanding of shapes—possibly because we learn to interpret motion earlier in life. Or could it be that our shape perception is simply more adaptable, molded by our environment?

Brain-imaging studies using fMRI have mapped which brain regions light up during illusions, but perception remains deeply personal. Remember the viral dress debate of 2015—was it blue and black, or white and gold? Such subjective experiences make illusions hard to study objectively. But what if AI could bridge this gap?

Enter PredNet, a DNN designed to mimic predictive coding—a theory suggesting our brains predict what we’ll see based on past experience, then process discrepancies. Watanabe trained PredNet on natural landscapes, never exposing it to illusions. Yet, when shown the rotating snakes illusion, it was fooled just like humans. This supports the idea that our brains use predictive coding, but it also raises questions: Why do AI and humans perceive illusions differently? For instance, while we can focus on one rotating circle and see it stop, PredNet perceives all circles moving simultaneously. 'It lacks an attention mechanism,' Watanabe notes. Does this mean AI will never truly see the world as we do?

Ivan Maksymov, a researcher at Charles Sturt University, took this a step further by combining quantum physics with AI to model illusions like the Necker cube and Rubin vase. His quantum-inspired AI switched between interpretations—just like humans. But does this imply our brains have quantum properties? Maksymov thinks not. Instead, it suggests quantum theory might better model certain aspects of human thought, like decision-making.

This research isn’t just academic—it has real-world implications. Astronauts on the International Space Station, for instance, perceive optical illusions differently after months in zero gravity. Why? Because our depth perception relies on gravity. In space, without a ground reference, their brains adapt. 'It’s a narrow field,' Maksymov admits, 'but it’s crucial as humans venture into space.'

As we explore the cosmos, understanding how our brains—and AI—interpret reality will be more important than ever. After all, in a universe full of wonders, we’ll want to trust what we see. But here’s a thought to leave you with: If both humans and AI can be tricked by illusions, what else might we be missing? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think AI will ever perceive the world exactly as we do, or will there always be a gap?