Imagine a future where your job, your industry, and even your daily life are transformed beyond recognition—all because of artificial intelligence. This isn’t science fiction; it’s a reality Matt Shumer believes is just around the corner. And here’s the kicker: he used AI to help write his viral essay warning us about it. But here’s where it gets controversial—is this a brilliant proof of concept, or a cautionary tale about relying too heavily on the very technology he’s warning us about?

Shumer’s essay, Something Big is Coming, has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 60 million views on X alone. In it, he argues that AI’s disruption could dwarf even the impact of COVID-19—a bold claim that’s sparked heated debates online. But Shumer stands by his words, telling Business Insider that ‘people deserve to know’ how close we are to this seismic shift. ‘Even if there’s just a 20% chance of it happening,’ he says, ‘we need time to prepare.’

What makes Shumer’s message unique is his focus on everyday people, not just tech insiders. He wrote the essay with his dad in mind—a lawyer nearing retirement who, like many, might be caught off guard by the rapid changes ahead. ‘The tech industry has been sounding the alarm for years,’ Shumer notes, ‘but it’s time to bring this conversation to everyone.’

And this is the part most people miss—Shumer isn’t just theorizing; he’s living it. After cofounding OthersideAI and HyperWrite, an AI-assisted writing tool, he’s seen firsthand how AI can replace technical tasks. His experience with OpenAI’s GPT-5.3-Codex, which reportedly ‘created itself,’ was a wake-up call. ‘AI can do my job now,’ he admits. ‘It’s dizzying how fast this is moving.’

But here’s the twist: Shumer openly admits AI helped him write the essay. He spent hours collaborating with Claude, an AI tool, to craft his message. ‘It did help a lot,’ he says, ‘and that’s kind of the point.’ This raises a provocative question: If AI can help warn us about its own disruptive potential, are we already too far down the rabbit hole?

Shumer’s past isn’t without controversy, either. In 2024, he faced scrutiny over an open-source model he promoted, which fell short of its promised performance. He later apologized, admitting, ‘I got ahead of myself.’ But this misstep hasn’t dimmed his urgency about AI’s future impact.

He’s not alone in his concerns. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warns that up to half of entry-level white-collar jobs could vanish in the next five years. Elon Musk, xAI CEO, calls AI a ‘supersonic tsunami’ poised to wipe out non-physical jobs. Even Shumer, at just 26, feels the unease. ‘I don’t know how many years of my career will be left if this comes to pass,’ he confesses. ‘It’s terrifying.’

The challenge? AI won’t affect all industries equally. While nurses might be safe for now, junior lawyers and others in roles with repetitive tasks are already at risk. ‘It’s all about your specific situation,’ Shumer explains. ‘The more people know, the better.’

So, what’s his advice for those who’ve written off AI after a clunky ChatGPT experience? ‘Give it another chance,’ he urges. ‘If you look back in 10 years and this did come to pass, you’ll be glad you did.’

But here’s the ultimate question: Is Shumer a visionary sounding the alarm, or a tech insider caught in the very disruption he’s warning about? And what does his use of AI to write the essay say about our future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.