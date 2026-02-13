AI Revolutionizes Publicis: Profit Margins Soar, 5800 New Jobs, and 8% Bonus Boost (2026)

Publicis has attributed its impressive profit margin growth to the influence of artificial intelligence, announcing the addition of 5,800 new positions and an increase of 8% in cash bonuses for its employees.

In 2025, the company experienced a revenue surge of 5.6%, significantly outpacing its competitors in the industry.

By Gideon Spanier

