AI Revolution: Demis Hassabis' Quest to 'Solve' Disease with Google's Gemini (2026)

The pioneer behind Google Gemini, Demis Hassabis, is tackling an even bigger challenge: using AI to 'solve' disease. With a fascination for the night sky and a background in AI, Hassabis is now focused on drug discovery, aiming to create new, breakthrough medicines for some of the most 'undruggable' diseases. His company, Isomorphic Labs, is developing an AI drug-design engine that could potentially revolutionize the field, saving years of research and development. Hassabis' journey began with his interest in constellations, which led him to AI, where he found patterns and meaning in vast fields of data. Now, he's applying that same logic to drug discovery, aiming to build a system that can design dozens of drugs each year. Despite the long odds and brutal competition, Hassabis is confident in Isomorphic's approach, which focuses on structure and precision. The company is targeting protein mutations and transcription factors, which have been resistant to treatment. With a strong team and backing from Alphabet, Isomorphic is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the field of drug discovery.

AI Revolution: Demis Hassabis' Quest to 'Solve' Disease with Google's Gemini (2026)

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