AI-Resistant Companies: The Halo Trade and Market Boom (2026)

As the world braces for the transformative power of AI, a bold new investment strategy is emerging, one that challenges the dominance of tech giants and reshapes the global economy. But here's the twist: investors are now flocking to what they call 'Halo' companies, a term that might just redefine the future of markets. And this is the part most people miss – it’s not about cutting-edge AI firms, but rather about businesses with heavy assets and low obsolescence (HALO), which are seen as AI-resistant fortresses in an increasingly digital world.

So, what exactly are Halo companies? Think of them as the unsung heroes of the economy – energy giants, transport infrastructure providers, and utility firms. These are the businesses that keep the lights on, the water running, and the world moving, even as AI disrupts other sectors. Here’s where it gets controversial: while tech stocks have stumbled in 2026, Halo companies have propelled the UK and EU markets to unprecedented heights. By the end of February, these markets hit record levels, leaving many to wonder if the era of tech dominance is waning.

Goldman Sachs recently highlighted a striking trend: a basket of over 100 capital-intensive companies has outperformed their capital-light counterparts by a staggering 35% since 2025. The reason? Asset intensity is becoming the new gold standard for valuations and returns. After years of underinvestment, particularly in Europe, corporations are pivoting back to physical assets – think grids, pipelines, and critical machinery – that are hard to replicate due to cost, regulation, or complexity.

But is this shift sustainable? Critics argue that while Halo companies offer stability, they may lack the growth potential of tech firms. Yet, proponents counter that in an AI-driven world, reliability and tangibility are becoming increasingly valuable. For instance, waste collection, water services, and regulated power networks might not be the most glamorous topics, but they are essential – and investors are starting to take notice.

The FTSE 100, packed with 'old economy' companies, has been on a record-breaking streak in 2026, with February marking its strongest month since November 2022. Similarly, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index hit new highs last week, fueled by a shift away from U.S. tech stocks. Companies like Frontline, a Cyprus-based oil tanker shipping firm, and Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen, a high-tech systems provider, have seen gains of 57% and 46% respectively this year.

And this is where it gets even more intriguing: while Halo companies thrive, software and data-focused firms are feeling the heat. AI advancements are threatening their revenue models, as autonomous systems disrupt industries from jobs to mortgages. A recent report by Citrini Research painted a dystopian picture of AI upending the U.S. economy, driving up unemployment and crashing the stock market. Is this the future we’re heading toward, or is there room for both Halo companies and AI innovators to coexist?

As investors continue to rotate from expensive AI and growth stocks into tangible, long-lived assets, the question remains: Are Halo companies the safe haven they’re touted to be, or is this just a temporary shift? What’s your take? Do you see Halo companies as the future of investment, or is this just a passing trend? Let’s spark a debate in the comments – your insights could shape the conversation!