AI Receptionist Emma: Revolutionizing GP Calls or Patient Frustration? (2026)

The Future of Healthcare? An AI Revolution in North Lincolnshire.

In a bold move, Kirton Lindsey & Scotter Surgery has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle call waiting times. Meet Emma, the AI receptionist, designed to streamline patient interactions. But here's where it gets controversial: not everyone is convinced.

The surgery introduced Emma in November, assigning her the crucial tasks of answering calls, gathering information, and prioritizing appointments. Dr. Satpal Shekhawat, a practicing physician, explained the motivation behind this decision, citing patient complaints about long call waits. The goal? To ensure no patient felt like they were at the back of the line.

However, the implementation hasn't been without its hiccups. Some patients have expressed frustration, claiming Emma struggles to comprehend basic information like dates of birth or the nature of their call. Sandra Dodsworth, a patient, shared her experience, stating, "I ended up visiting the surgery in person because Emma couldn't understand my date of birth. I'm not happy. I'd rather speak to a person who understands me."

Another patient, Alex, voiced their concern, "I'm in pain, and all I want is to speak to a real person and get an appointment. Instead, I'm shouting at a robot. I don't think healthcare is the right place for this."

And this is the part most people miss: despite these challenges, the surgery insists AI won't replace human staff. Patients can always request to be transferred to a human receptionist. Dr. Shekhawat emphasized, "The idea was to support our receptionists, giving them more time to focus on other tasks."

The new system has attracted regional attention, with the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board expressing excitement to see how it unfolds. They acknowledged that other practices are watching with keen interest.

So, will AI receptionists like Emma revolutionize healthcare, or are they just a passing trend? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

