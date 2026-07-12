AI-Powered Document Review: Construction Industry Insights with HaystackID (2026)

Illumination Zone: Episode 219 - Unlocking Construction Secrets with AI

In this captivating episode, we dive into the world of construction with Sam Morgan and Mark MacDonald, experts from HaystackID, an EDRM Trusted Partner. Join Mary Mack and Holley Robinson as they bring you live from the 2025 Construction Super Conference in FL. Get ready to explore the fascinating challenges faced by those in the construction industry, especially when it comes to proprietary files and repetitive items that can make or break a dispute. Sam and Mark reveal how HaystackID has harnessed the power of AI to navigate through vast amounts of data, offering unique insights and solutions. But that's not all! Discover some fun facts about Sam and Mark, and find out how you can get in touch with them. Don't miss out on this insightful discussion, and be sure to check out the EDRM Workshop: Framing Construction Discovery's Future with AI-Powered Document Review, available here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5076213/CF0B3883F0A874535280C41267635BB5.