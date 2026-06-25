AI Marketing Backfires: Bagel Shop Owner's Apology After Customer Backlash (2026)

In today's digital age, the use of AI in marketing and social media has become a hot-button issue, and one bagel shop owner in Vermont learned this the hard way. Adam Jones, the owner of Myer's Bagels, a beloved Montreal-style bagel shop, found himself in a unique predicament when he decided to experiment with AI-generated content for his social media posts.

The AI Experiment: A Creative Solution or a Recipe for Disaster?

Jones, a seasoned business owner, was no stranger to the challenges of keeping up with the ever-evolving world of social media. With a small team of 22, he understood the importance of staying competitive and recognized that social media was a crucial aspect of modern business. However, finding the right person to manage this aspect full-time proved challenging.

Enter AI. Jones was introduced to a company offering AI solutions for small businesses, including assistance with human resources and social media content creation. The promise of a third opinion, a fresh perspective, and a calendar of pre-planned posts was enticing. Jones saw it as an opportunity to enhance his marketing strategy and free up time for other aspects of his business.

The AI-Generated Posts: A Creative Twist or a Misstep?

The AI program allowed Jones to input his own photos and tweak them, adding a creative spin to his bagel shop's social media presence. One post featured a photo of his retail bags, with an AI-generated background and a quote from a real customer, Sam. Another post superimposed a photo of his baker on a wooden cutting board, with a fire and a kettle in the background, creating a visually appealing, yet somewhat misleading, scene.

While the posts may have been visually appealing, they were not entirely truthful representations of Myer's Bagels. The AI-generated backgrounds and tweaks to the photos were a step too far for some customers, who took to the shop's Google reviews to express their disappointment and frustration.

The Customer Backlash: A Lesson in Online Reputation Management

The negative reviews started pouring in, with customers leaving one-star ratings and expressing their disapproval of the shop's use of AI. Some comments were civil, while others were more aggressive, but Jones understood that in the world of social media, one must be prepared for all types of responses. He took responsibility and apologized, removing the posts and promising to do better.

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the insight it provides into the delicate balance between creativity and authenticity in marketing. Jones' experience highlights the fine line between using technology to enhance a brand's image and crossing into territory that may alienate customers.

The Future of AI in Business: A Tool for Growth or a Double-Edged Sword?

Despite the backlash, Jones remains optimistic about the role of AI in his business. He sees it as a valuable tool to stay competitive and keep up with the pace of growth. AI, in his view, is not going away, and he plans to continue using it in various aspects of his business, from human resources to marketing.

Personally, I think Jones' approach to this situation is commendable. He recognized the potential of AI but also understood the importance of listening to his customers and adapting. While AI can be a powerful tool, it's essential to use it thoughtfully and ethically, especially when it comes to marketing and brand reputation.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, businesses must navigate these waters carefully. The story of Myer's Bagels serves as a reminder that while innovation is crucial, it should always be guided by a deep understanding of one's audience and a commitment to authenticity.