AI Jolts: How Singapore’s Workforce is Preparing for the Future of Work with Dr. Anthony Klotz (2026)

AI's Impact on Singapore's Workforce: Navigating the Great Resignation and Beyond

Singapore's white-collar workers are on the brink of a significant transformation, as warned by Dr. Anthony Klotz, the renowned organisational psychologist behind the term 'Great Resignation'. With a focus on the country's impressive mechanisms like SkillsFuture and its strong higher-education system, Klotz highlights the potential risks for workers. Almost two-thirds of Singapore's four million workers are in white-collar roles, making them vulnerable to the uncertainties and challenges that lie ahead.

The professor from University College London School of Management predicts that advanced artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly impact office workers before robotics can fully replace manual jobs. Klotz's term 'AI jolts' refers to the major changes and anxiety that workers are experiencing. He estimates that within five years, AI tools and robotics might replace up to 20% of current worker tasks, leading to a potential shift in how we work and live.

Klotz suggests that instead of working faster, we could explore alternative approaches. He proposes reducing work hours, allowing for more leisure, hobbies, and side hustles like entrepreneurship. This shift could unlock new economic potential, especially in fast-greying countries like Singapore, where a significant portion of the population will be aged 65 and above by 2030. The challenge lies in maintaining growth while ensuring people's well-being.

Since coining the term 'Great Resignation' in 2021, Klotz has become a prominent voice in understanding sudden job exits. His viral term provides a platform to share research on worker and leader experiences. Despite initial suggestions to trademark the term, Klotz is releasing his book, 'Jolted: Why We Quit, When To Stay, And Why It Matters', on March 19th, delving into the topic of resignation.

Klotz's research reveals that careers are often shaped by sharp inflection points rather than smooth planning. A single event can trigger a reevaluation of one's relationship with work. He shares a personal anecdote from a conference in Chicago, where he learned that three colleagues were quietly interviewing for other universities. This experience made him reconsider his own choices, leading to a significant career change.

The professor emphasizes that resignations can be contagious and emotionally charged. Klotz advises workers to manage their expectations and explore opportunities beyond their day jobs, especially those in their early careers. He encourages building on hobbies, relationships, and family, as well as engaging in small creative side projects, which AI tools are now making more accessible.

When it's time to leave, Klotz recommends 'grateful goodbyes' and acknowledges that exceptional circumstances may warrant burning bridges, provided it benefits colleagues. Older workers with influence and security have a greater responsibility to speak up and address company issues. Klotz believes that aligning actions with values and beliefs can bring a sense of relief and self-improvement.

In conclusion, Dr. Klotz's insights shed light on the complex relationship between AI, work, and personal growth, offering valuable guidance for Singapore's workforce as they navigate the challenges of the Great Resignation and beyond.