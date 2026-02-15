AI Job Losses: UK Considers Universal Basic Income as a Solution (2026)

The future of work is at stake, and a bold solution is on the table: a universal basic income. But could this be the answer to the impending AI-induced job crisis in the UK? Investment Minister Jason Stockwood thinks so.

Lord Stockwood suggests that the disruptive nature of AI technology will necessitate a safety net for workers in affected industries. He believes that a universal basic income could cushion the blow of job losses, providing a temporary solution until workers can be retrained for new roles. This proposal is particularly aimed at industries that might disappear due to automation.

However, this idea is not without controversy. While the minister hints at a growing discussion within the government, universal basic income is not yet an official policy. The concept has sparked debates about its feasibility and potential impact on the economy.

The urgency of the matter is underscored by recent research and warnings. Morgan Stanley's findings indicate that the UK is already experiencing a net job loss due to AI, and London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, has voiced concerns about the technology's potential to cause mass unemployment. Even the CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, has urged governments to intervene to prevent civil unrest.

As a successful entrepreneur, Stockwood brings a unique perspective to the government. His past advocacy for a wealth tax and his criticism of tax avoidance strategies add an intriguing layer to his current role. But here's where it gets controversial: despite his progressive views, Stockwood has not publicly pushed for more aggressive taxation of the wealthy.

The question remains: is a universal basic income the best solution to the AI job crisis? And if so, how can it be implemented effectively and fairly? The debate is open, and the fate of countless workers hangs in the balance. What do you think? Is this a necessary step towards a more resilient future, or a controversial quick fix?