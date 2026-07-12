AI Job Losses: How RAISE US is Preparing America's Workforce for the Future (2026)

The future of work is an increasingly pressing concern as we navigate the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The potential for AI to revolutionize industries and displace human workers is a topic that sparks both excitement and anxiety. In this article, we'll delve into the formation of a new bipartisan nonprofit, RAISE US, and its ambitious mission to address the impending AI-induced job losses.

The AI Job Loss Dilemma

AI has the potential to reshape the job market on a massive scale. Estimates suggest that up to half of U.S. jobs could be impacted by AI in the coming years, with millions of jobs at risk of elimination. This raises a critical question: how can we ensure that the economic gains promised by AI don't come at the cost of widespread unemployment and social instability?

RAISE US: A Bipartisan Approach

RAISE US, founded by former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and former Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, aims to tackle this complex issue head-on. With an initial funding of over $500 million, the nonprofit plans to focus on education and training, partnering with states and major employers to create a pathway for American workers to adapt to the AI-driven economy.

One of the key strategies of RAISE US is to develop policies that bridge the gap between education and employment. By connecting schools more closely with employers, the nonprofit hopes to create a seamless transition for workers, transforming potential layoffs into opportunities for higher-income jobs.

A Focus on Human Capital

Vivienne Ming, a neuroscientist and author of "Robot-Proof: When Machines Have All the Answers, Build Better People," emphasizes the need to build human capital that aligns with the demands of an AI-era workforce. She argues that the skills required go beyond traditional professions and involve intellectual curiosity and flexibility.

Ming's perspective highlights the importance of education reform to prepare individuals for the unique challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

State-Level Innovation

RAISE US plans to pilot its programs in Arkansas, Maryland, Utah, and Connecticut, using states as testing grounds for innovative ideas. This approach allows for a more agile and responsive strategy, with the potential for successful initiatives to be adopted at the federal level.

Gina Raimondo believes that state-level experimentation can pave the way for bold action by Congress, especially in the face of a potentially slow-moving federal government on this issue.

A Broader Perspective

The formation of RAISE US is a significant step towards addressing the looming AI job loss crisis. However, it's important to consider the broader implications and potential challenges.

One key question is whether the skills and education provided by RAISE US will truly prepare workers for the dynamic and rapidly evolving AI landscape. The pace of technological change may outstrip the ability of any training program to keep up.

Additionally, the success of RAISE US will depend on its ability to engage and collaborate with a diverse range of stakeholders, from state governments to major corporations. Navigating these complex relationships and ensuring that the interests of all parties are aligned will be crucial.

Conclusion

The rise of AI presents both incredible opportunities and significant challenges. RAISE US is an ambitious initiative that aims to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared by all, not just a select few. While the nonprofit's approach is promising, it's essential to remain vigilant and continue exploring innovative solutions to navigate the complex landscape of AI and its impact on our society and economy.