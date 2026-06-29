AI in Filmmaking: Revolution or Threat? | Cannes AI Summit Insights (2026)

The Cannes Film Festival, a beacon of cinematic innovation, has become a battleground for the debate surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry. This year, the festival showcased the dual nature of AI's impact: both as a transformative tool and a source of controversy. The event highlighted the industry's ongoing struggle to embrace or resist AI, with a range of perspectives and opinions emerging from the festival's various events and discussions.

One of the key figures at the forefront of this debate is director Darren Aronofsky. His studio, Primordial Soup, has partnered with Google DeepMind on projects like Dustin Yellin's short film, Goodnight Lamby, which premiered at Cannes. Aronofsky argues that AI can solve practical and ethical production problems, such as digitally transforming an actor's prop into a live baby, thus avoiding the use of real newborns on set. He believes that AI is not replacing human storytellers but rather expanding the cinematic toolbox, making it easier for new storytellers to connect with audiences.

However, not everyone shares Aronofsky's optimism. Guillermo del Toro, for instance, has expressed a strong resistance to AI, stating he would "rather die" than use it in his films. This sentiment reflects a broader divide within the industry. Some, like Reese Witherspoon, have invested in AI storytelling tools, while others, such as Val Kilmer, have appeared posthumously in AI-generated trailers. The late actor's involvement in a trailer using an AI-generated recreation of his performance raises questions about the ethical boundaries of AI in the industry.

The controversy over AI's role in filmmaking has also sparked discussions about the future of the craft. Studio executives suggest that hybrid AI productions could significantly reduce costs, allowing for the production of several mid-budget films for the price of a single blockbuster. However, this idea has faced backlash from actors and unions, who fear the potential displacement of human talent. The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is grappling with these issues, attempting to establish rules that define what constitutes a 'demonstrably human performance' in acting.

Despite the controversies, some industry leaders advocate for a more nuanced approach to AI. Peter Jackson, an honorary Palme d'Or recipient, compares AI to stop-motion techniques, emphasizing that it is a tool that, when used appropriately, enhances creativity. He argues that the imagination and originality of the filmmaker are crucial in determining the success of AI-assisted projects. Similarly, Demi Moore, serving on the competition jury, acknowledges the inevitability of AI's presence in the industry, suggesting that resistance is futile.

In contrast, Seth Rogen takes a more dismissive stance towards AI-assisted screenwriting, mocking the quality of AI-generated content. He believes that if a writer's instinct is to use AI, they should not be a writer at all. The Synthetic Media Research Network's leader, Dominic Lees, notes that Cannes has been embracing the AI controversy for years, with films like Emilia Pérez utilizing AI voice modification technology. However, he also highlights the challenges in regulating AI, particularly in cases where the line between human and AI-generated content is blurred, as seen in Adrien Brody's accent in The Brutalist.

In conclusion, the Cannes Film Festival has illuminated the complex relationship between AI and the film industry. While some embrace AI as a transformative tool, others resist it as a threat to the traditional craft. The festival's discussions and events have underscored the need for a balanced approach, where AI is utilized ethically and creatively, ensuring that the human element remains at the heart of filmmaking. As the industry continues to navigate this evolving landscape, it must find a way to harness AI's potential while preserving the essence of cinematic storytelling.