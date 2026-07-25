AI-Friendly Resume Template: Tips from a Career Coach (2026)

In today's rapidly evolving job market, where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we work, it's crucial to stand out from the competition. According to career coach Amy Perrotta, the key to a successful resume lies in viewing it as a powerful marketing tool rather than a mere record of your career history. Perrotta, the founder of Needa Strategy Group, emphasizes the importance of a concise and strategic approach, ensuring that your resume not only showcases your skills but also captivates hiring managers. With her expertise in career branding and recruitment, Perrotta offers valuable insights into crafting a resume that will make you shine in the AI era.

The Power of a Concise Resume

Perrotta advocates for a resume that is no longer than two to three pages, ensuring that the most critical information is presented at the beginning. This approach is particularly beneficial for those early in their careers, as it allows them to make a strong first impression without overwhelming the reader. However, she acknowledges that the ideal length can vary depending on your career stage and profession, with individuals in fields like academia or law, or those with extensive experience, potentially requiring a longer resume.

Structuring Your Resume for Impact

Perrotta's recommended template begins with an objective statement, a concise sentence or job title that encapsulates your career goals. This is followed by a section highlighting your key areas of expertise, tailored to the specific job you're applying for. The core of the resume is a professional summary, a three to five-sentence paragraph that introduces yourself, your achievements, and your career aspirations. Written in the third person, this summary serves as your professional elevator pitch, enticing the reader to delve deeper into your resume.

Content: Measuring Your Success

When it comes to content, Perrotta advises focusing on the last decade of your experience. She suggests including bullet points that emphasize your impact, such as revenue generated, sales closed, or business developed. Additionally, highlight cost savings, process improvements, and measurable accomplishments like promotions, awards, or leadership initiatives. By quantifying your achievements, you provide concrete evidence of your value to potential employers.

Leveraging AI for Resume Creation

Perrotta acknowledges the role of AI in resume creation, suggesting that candidates feed AI a comprehensive list of their work history, job titles, and responsibilities. This approach can help overcome writer's block and provide a structured framework. However, she emphasizes the importance of personalization and authenticity. The strongest resumes, according to Perrotta, are those that showcase genuine, measurable achievements, ensuring that your resume stands out as a unique and compelling representation of your career journey.