AI Experts React: Will AI Disrupt Jobs More Than COVID? (2026)

AI's Impact on Jobs: A Controversial Essay Sparks Debate Among Experts

Matt Shumer's essay, 'Something Big is Coming,' has ignited a fiery discussion among tech leaders and scientists, with over 60 million views on X. Shumer boldly claims that AI's disruption to jobs could be more significant than COVID's impact, a statement that has the industry divided.

The Essay's Warning and Its Reception:

Shumer's 5,000-word post argues that AI's influence on daily life will be immense, potentially causing major shifts in various industries. This prediction has sparked both agreement and skepticism.

Industry Leaders Weigh In:

David Haber, a venture capitalist, praises Shumer's essay for its practical advice on adapting to AI in the workplace. He highlights the need to embrace AI tools to stay relevant.

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit's founder, expresses strong agreement with Shumer's views, despite Reddit's own AI integration. Ohanian emphasizes the importance of retaining human connection in the digital age.

Eric Markowitz, an author and investor, offers a critical response, arguing that the pursuit of efficiency should not overshadow humanity's value. He warns against the 'fail-fast' mindset in Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

Todd McLees, founder of HumanSkills.AI, agrees with Shumer's warning but believes the essay falls short of providing practical solutions. He stresses the importance of human direction and purpose in an AI-driven world.

Gary Marcus, an AI expert and professor, criticizes Shumer's essay for its lack of data and one-sided narrative. Marcus argues that AI's capabilities are often overhyped, and real-world applications may not live up to the hype.

Vishal Misra, Vice Dean at Columbia University, takes a more optimistic view. He explains that AI's 'human-like' behaviors are a result of training data and that historical innovations, like the camera, didn't replace humans but rather enhanced their creativity.

The Debate Continues:

Shumer's essay has undoubtedly raised important questions about AI's role in the future of work. While some see it as a call to action, others find it alarmist. But here's where it gets controversial: Is AI a threat or an opportunity for job markets? Are we overestimating its capabilities, or should we be more concerned? The discussion is open, and the implications are vast. What do you think? Is AI the hero or the villain in this story? Share your thoughts in the comments!