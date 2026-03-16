AI ETFs: Beyond the US, India and Asia's Tech Opportunities (2026)

Are you ready to explore the exciting world of AI investments beyond the US? While many portfolios are heavily focused on American companies, there are two ASX-listed ETFs that offer a unique opportunity to tap into the global AI story. Let's dive into the details and uncover why these ETFs could be a game-changer for your investment strategy.

The AI Opportunity: Beyond Silicon Valley

The AI revolution is not just happening in the US; it's a global phenomenon with far-reaching implications. While the US has been at the forefront of AI development, two key themes suggest that the AI opportunity may not be confined to Silicon Valley. First, India's structural transformation is laying the groundwork for a new era of growth, and second, Asia's dominance in the semiconductor supply chain is positioning it as a key player in the AI revolution.

India's Structural Shift: A Hidden Gem

India has been a relative underperformer in the emerging markets this year, but beneath the surface, structural forces are building. With a young population, rising middle class, and ongoing urbanization, India has a long runway for domestic demand. The government's pursuit of fiscal discipline while maintaining heavy capital expenditure in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing is a powerful combination. Infrastructure spending in transport, power, and digital networks lays the groundwork for productivity gains over the next decade, while policy incentives are aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, including electronics and semiconductors.

Global technology giants are committing capital to cloud and data center expansion in India, positioning it as a regional AI infrastructure base. Indian corporates may benefit both directly and indirectly as hyperscaler spending flows into data centers, computing capacity, and digital services. For investors, an India-focused ETF like the Global X India Nifty 50 ETF (ASX: NDIA) provides exposure to 50 of India's largest listed companies, including leaders in financials, energy, IT services, and consumer sectors, which stand to gain if India's domestic growth story continues to strengthen.

Asia's AI Supply Chain Advantage: The Hardware Powerhouse

While the US designs many of the world's most advanced AI chips, much of the physical manufacturing happens in Asia. As American tech giants ramp up spending on data centers and AI infrastructure, demand is flowing through the semiconductor supply chain, including chip fabrication, advanced memory, and specialist components, where Asian companies dominate. Taiwan and South Korea are home to some of the world's most advanced semiconductor fabrication and memory manufacturing capabilities, producing the chips and components that power data centers, cloud computing, and AI workloads.

China and other Southeast Asian economies host major hardware producers, consumer technology leaders, and digital platforms that support the broader ecosystem. An ETF like the Betashares Asia Technology Tigers ETF (ASX: ASIA) provides diversified exposure across key technology-heavy markets, including Taiwan, South Korea, and China. This ETF gives investors access to a broad mix of semiconductor firms, hardware manufacturers, and digital platform businesses that are deeply embedded in the region's innovation engine.

The Foolish Takeaway: Broadening Your Horizons

Every investment theme comes with risks, and emerging markets can be volatile. Currency movements, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory shifts can affect returns, and questions remain about the long-term sustainability of AI-related capital expenditure. However, AI is increasingly a global infrastructure story, not just a US equity story. India is investing in the foundations of its next growth phase, and Asia is manufacturing the hardware that powers the AI revolution.

For investors building long-term portfolios, broadening exposure beyond the US through targeted ASX ETFs could mean participating in a much wider slice of the next decade's growth. So, are you ready to explore the global AI story and potentially benefit from these two ETFs? Remember, every investment journey begins with a single step, and this could be yours!