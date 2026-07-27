The recent submission by Anthropic to an Australian Senate inquiry has sparked a debate about the impact of AI on the job market, particularly concerning graduates. While the company acknowledges that AI usage is concentrated in high-human capital, white-collar tasks, it also highlights a concerning trend: AI is increasingly replacing tasks that traditionally take people over five hours to complete. This raises a critical question: Are we witnessing the displacement of graduates by AI, and if so, what are the broader implications for the future of work?

In my opinion, this development is both fascinating and deeply concerning. On the one hand, it suggests that AI is rapidly advancing and becoming increasingly capable of performing tasks that were once exclusively human domains. This is particularly interesting in the context of white-collar jobs, where AI can now compete with, and potentially outperform, graduates in areas like data analysis, content creation, and even customer service. What makes this particularly fascinating is the speed at which this is happening, and the potential for AI to disrupt entire industries and job sectors.

However, from my perspective, the real worry is the displacement of graduates. AI is not just replacing tasks; it is also replacing people, and this is particularly concerning for those who are just starting their careers. Graduates are often seen as the future of any industry, and their displacement by AI could have far-reaching consequences for the economy and society as a whole. What many people don't realize is that this is not just a theoretical concern; it is already happening, and the evidence is 'significant'.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for AI to create a new class of 'AI-displaced graduates'. These are individuals who have invested time and money in education, only to find that their skills are now obsolete due to the rapid advancement of AI. This raises a deeper question: How do we ensure that graduates are not left behind in an era of rapid technological change? How do we prepare them for a future where AI is not just a tool, but a competitor?

A detail that I find especially interesting is the concentration of AI usage in high-human capital, white-collar tasks. This suggests that AI is not just replacing low-skilled jobs, but also those that require a high level of education and expertise. This is particularly concerning in industries like finance, healthcare, and law, where graduates are often seen as the most valuable asset. What this really suggests is that the future of work may not be about human-AI collaboration, but rather about human-AI competition, and the implications of this are far-reaching.

In my view, the displacement of graduates by AI is not just a technological issue, but a societal one. It raises questions about the value of education, the role of government in regulating the job market, and the need for a new kind of education that prepares graduates for a future where AI is not just a tool, but a competitor. Personally, I think that this is a critical issue that needs to be addressed urgently, and that the time for action is now. If we don't, we risk creating a new generation of displaced graduates, and a society that is less prepared for the challenges of the future.