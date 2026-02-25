AI Breakthrough: Predicting ALS Neural Degeneration with Computational Models (2026)

Revolutionizing ALS Research: AI Predicts Neural Network Degeneration

A groundbreaking study from the University of St Andrews, the University of Copenhagen, and Drexel University introduces AI computational models that can predict the degeneration of neural networks in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Published in Neurobiology of Disease, this research opens new avenues for understanding and treating ALS, offering a complementary approach to traditional animal and in vitro methods.

ALS, a motor neuron disease, affects approximately 2 out of 100,000 individuals annually worldwide, with around 200 diagnoses in Scotland each year. The majority of ALS cases begin with spinal onset, impacting motor neurons and specific neural circuits in the spinal cord, leading to early symptoms like muscle weakness, stiffness, and cramps.

Traditional ALS research relies on animal models, such as genetically modified mice, to study disease progression. However, computational models offer a unique advantage by predicting disease progression between specific timepoints, providing insights into the impact of individual changes and treatment strategies. These models use biologically plausible neural networks, mimicking the communication methods of nerve cells in our nervous system.

The study's models, developed by the School of Psychology and Neuroscience, are mathematical systems that calculate neuron excitability. When a neuron receives a spike (electrical impulse), it changes its excitability, potentially spiking and passing information to the next neuron. These neurons are grouped into populations and connected based on biological data.

Co-author Beck Strohmer, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Copenhagen, explains how the models simulate ALS progression by removing neurons from affected populations and reducing connections. This approach allows researchers to model disease progression and test treatment strategies by saving or strengthening communication between neurons.

Co-author Dr Ilary Alodi, a Reader in St Andrews School of Psychology and Neuroscience, emphasizes the need to validate model hypotheses through animal testing due to the complexity of biological systems. The study successfully predicted the impact of a treatment strategy in the model, which was later confirmed in treated mice.

These findings highlight the potential of AI models in guiding experimental research, refining animal experimentation, and providing valuable insights into disease progression and treatment. Dr Alodi also hints at future research directions, including the application of these models to specific brain areas to understand neuronal communication changes in dementia.

This innovative research not only advances our understanding of ALS but also opens up exciting possibilities for developing more effective treatments and improving patient outcomes.