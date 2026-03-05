AI and the Future of Work: Who Controls the Food? (2026)

Imagine a world where machines do all the work, and humans are left wondering: Who will ensure we have enough to eat? This isn’t just a sci-fi plot—it’s a pressing question that’s largely being ignored in the hype surrounding artificial intelligence. While everyone’s debating whether AI will steal our jobs, the bigger issue is how we’ll survive if it does. But here’s where it gets controversial: even if AI creates unimaginable wealth, who decides how it’s shared? And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about money—it’s about power, control, and the very fabric of society.

History tells us that fears of technology replacing jobs aren’t new. Since the Industrial Revolution, similar anxieties have surfaced, yet most people remain employed. However, what’s glaringly absent today is a serious plan for what happens if AI truly renders human labor obsolete. For OpenAI’s Sam Altman, AI promises a utopia where we’re all ‘stinking rich.’ But let’s pause—isn’t that a bold assumption? For most of us, not just Altman and his tech elite peers, this future feels more like a gamble than a guarantee.

Even if AI drives massive economic growth, distributing its benefits fairly will be a political minefield. This isn’t just an economic problem; it’s a moral one. How do we design a system that ensures everyone gets a slice of the pie when machines dominate the workforce and labor income plummets to zero? More importantly, who gets to decide how resources are allocated? Will a handful of tech billionaires control the world’s wealth, or will there be a seat at the table for the rest of us?

Consider this: in a world where machines produce everything, who determines whether resources go to healthcare, education, or further AI development? United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently warned, ‘The future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires.’ Yet, our democratic tools seem ill-equipped to challenge the power of these tech oligarchs. And that’s the real challenge: aligning AI’s goals with society’s needs, not just its owners’ interests.

Here’s a thought-provoking question: if ordinary people’s work becomes irrelevant, what happens to their voice in government? Technological progress once empowered the working class, but what if there’s no working class left? Economists like Anton Korinek and Lee Lockwood suggest consumer taxes and capital taxes as temporary solutions, but these ideas face stiff resistance from the very people who control the technology. For instance, the U.S. tax system already favors the wealthy, with corporate taxes far below the OECD average. Will the tech elite willingly share their profits, or will they retreat to their ‘network-states’ in places like Greenland or Nevis, leaving the rest of us behind?

Some propose radical solutions, like distributing AI equity directly to the public or taxing tech companies in shares instead of cash. But these ideas require governments to act decisively—something that seems unlikely when tech billionaires wield so much political influence. Take the OECD’s global tax deal, for example. Despite efforts to curb tax evasion by tech giants, political opposition from figures like Donald Trump, backed by tech money, derailed it.

So, where does that leave us? If AI fulfills its promise, will we be at the mercy of a few moguls for our survival? Or can we find a way to ensure that the benefits of this technology are shared equitably? The clock is ticking, and the answers we choose today will shape the future of humanity. What do you think? Is AI’s rise an opportunity for all, or a threat to democracy? Let’s debate—the stakes couldn’t be higher.