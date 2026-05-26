AI and the Future of Work: White-Collar Workers in the Spotlight (2026)

The political landscape is shifting, and the focus is now on white-collar workers, a demographic that has historically been overlooked in favor of blue-collar workers. This shift is particularly evident in the United States, where politicians are starting to pay more attention to the plight of white-collar professionals, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the forefront of this development. DeSantis has expressed concern about the potential obsolescence of white-collar jobs due to advancements in AI, and he's not alone. Other officials, including Sens. Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders, as well as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, are also sounding the alarm. This is a notable development in U.S. politics, which has long centered on the anxieties and grievances of blue-collar workers. The concerns come as AI industry insiders openly say their technology will result in companies eliminating jobs. Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has predicted that AI could increase unemployment by 10% to 20% within the next five years, while also eliminating half of all entry-level white-collar jobs. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has also made bold proclamations about AI replacing all jobs. The fears of white-collar workers, a college-educated and increasingly Democratic demographic, are now more pronounced, and this shift in focus has significant implications for the upcoming U.S. politics. Policymakers, including Gina Raimondo, a former governor of Rhode Island, are calling for incentives to prevent mass layoffs and transition funding for employees. However, the effect of AI on politics is still in its infancy, and there aren’t yet clear partisan divides on AI-related issues. The biggest issues elected officials have focused on so far are not jobs but electricity bill hikes tied to the rapid expansion of AI data centers, child safety, and the use of AI in the military. As the AI debate continues, it's crucial to unite the anxiety of blue-collar and white-collar workers, rather than pitting them against each other. The future of work is at stake, and the political landscape is evolving to reflect this.