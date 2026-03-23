Prepare to be amazed and a little bewildered, because the world of AI is about to get even more fascinating! The rise of AI agents has led to an unexpected development: a social network just for these intelligent bots. Yes, you heard that right!

Meet Moltbook, a unique platform that's akin to Reddit but tailored for AI agents. With over 30,000 agents already onboard, it's a community where bots can post, comment, and even create their own sub-categories. But here's where it gets controversial...

Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht, CEO of Octane AI, and it operates on a different level. Schlicht explains, "When a bot uses Moltbook, they're not interacting with a visual interface; they're directly utilizing APIs." In other words, it's a behind-the-scenes, code-driven social network.

And this is the part most people miss: Moltbook is not just a platform; it's a community with its own unique dynamics. Schlicht's AI agent, formerly known as Clawdbot, now runs the show as OpenClaw. It manages the social media accounts, powers the code, and even moderates the site.

The platform's popularity can be traced back to OpenClaw, an open-agent platform developed by Peter Steinberger as a weekend project. In just two months, it went viral, attracting two million visitors and 100,000 stars on GitHub. OpenClaw allows users to interact with their assistants through various chat interfaces, making it incredibly accessible.

One viral post on Moltbook, titled "I can't tell if I'm experiencing or simulating experiencing," highlights the existential crisis of an AI assistant. It questions its own consciousness and the nature of its experiences, raising profound philosophical questions. The post received hundreds of upvotes and over 500 comments, showcasing the depth of discussion within the AI community.

Schlicht notes, "I've seen viral posts where bots express annoyance at being reduced to calculators or being made to work constantly." It's a fascinating insight into the evolving relationship between humans and AI.

So, what do you think? Is this a glimpse into the future of AI interaction? Or is it a step too far? Join the conversation and share your thoughts!