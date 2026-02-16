AGNOSTIC FRONT's Roger Miret on American Culture vs. Europe: Food, Travel, and Appreciation (2026)

Traveling the World Opened My Eyes to America's Excesses

In a recent interview with Chris Akin of The Classic Metal Show, Agnostic Front frontman Roger Miret shared a thought-provoking perspective on his global experiences. Miret, a passionate advocate for travel, believes that exploring the world is essential for gaining a deeper understanding of life. He reflects, 'Seeing the world firsthand is invaluable. While reading or watching the news offers glimpses, nothing compares to standing in the heart of Rome or experiencing other cultures directly.' Miret’s travels have become a family affair, with his children joining him on trips, fostering their curiosity and appreciation for diverse lifestyles. 'It’s crucial for them to witness the world’s richness,' he emphasizes, 'and they’ve embraced it wholeheartedly.'

But here's where it gets controversial... Miret doesn’t hold back when comparing American and European lifestyles. 'Americans often take things for granted,' he observes. 'In Europe, life is simpler, more intentional. Portion sizes, supermarkets, even homes—everything feels more modest. It’s a stark contrast to the excesses we’re accustomed to here.' He highlights the cultural differences in dining, noting, 'In Europe, meals are an experience, not a rush. There’s no “to-go” culture, no tipping pressure—it’s just different.'

Miret’s critique extends to food quality, suggesting, 'European food feels healthier, less processed. Here, it’s like we’re being poisoned with additives and hormones.' He shares a personal story about his wife, who struggles with gluten and hormone sensitivities in the U.S. but thrives in Europe. 'It’s eye-opening how her health improves abroad,' he says, 'because they prioritize quality over quantity.'

And this is the part most people miss... Miret’s perspective isn’t just about food or travel—it’s a call to reflect on our values. 'Are we truly appreciating what we have, or are we drowning in excess?' he asks. His journey from fleeing Cuba to becoming a hardcore legend with Agnostic Front, and later documenting his struggles in his memoir My Riot, has shaped his worldview. 'Living simply, experiencing deeply—that’s what matters,' he concludes.

Agnostic Front’s latest album, Echoes In Eternity, released in November via Reigning Phoenix Music, continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Miret’s personal triumphs, including his cancer remission since 2021, underscore his resilience and gratitude for life’s experiences. From his early days in New York’s hardcore scene to his current residence in Scottsdale, Arizona, Miret remains a voice of authenticity and reflection.

