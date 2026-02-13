AG Barr Acquires Fentimans and Frobishers: A £50 Million Drinks Industry Takeover (2026)

The Irn-Bru Empire Strikes Back: A £50 Million Takeover Story

In a move that's sure to shake up the soft drink industry, the makers of Scotland's iconic Irn-Bru have just acquired two rival companies in a massive £50 million deal. But here's where it gets controversial...

AG Barr, the company behind the beloved Irn-Bru, has snapped up Fentimans and Frobishers Juices, both renowned for their premium, botanically-brewed soft drinks and natural fruit juices. This takeover not only solidifies AG Barr's position in the adult soft drink market but also raises questions about the future of these beloved brands.

The Scottish firm, riding high on a "strong" financial year, has reported increased sales and profitability. With this momentum, AG Barr has funded the acquisitions through a mix of cash and debt, acquiring Fentimans for approximately £38 million and Frobishers for £13 million.

Fentimans, a family-owned company founded in 1905, is known for its unique, botanically brewed soft drinks like Ginger Beer and Rose Lemonade. Meanwhile, Frobishers, established in 1969, offers a range of premium fruit juices, fusions, and sparklers.

Euan Sutherland, AG Barr's CEO, stated, "Our performance for the full year 2025/26 is on track, and we've set strong foundations for future growth. We're excited to announce the acquisitions of Fentimans and Frobishers, in line with our strategy to enhance organic growth through mergers and acquisitions."

But this isn't the only big news from AG Barr. In preparation for the brand's 125th anniversary in 2026, Irn-Bru is getting a major makeover. The new packaging will reintroduce the iconic 'Made in Scotland from Girders' slogan, a nod to the brand's industrial roots and a burst of modern energy.

So, what does this mean for the future of these beloved soft drink brands? Will we see a fusion of flavors, or will each brand maintain its unique identity? And this is the part most people miss... the potential for new, exciting products and the impact this could have on the soft drink market.

What are your thoughts on this major takeover? Do you think it's a smart move for AG Barr, or do you have concerns about the future of these iconic brands? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!

