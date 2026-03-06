After losing Alex Bregman, can Red Sox defy underwhelming offensive projections? (2026)

Can the Boston Red Sox overcome their lackluster offensive predictions after losing Alex Bregman? A tale of missed opportunities and a quest for redemption.

In the world of baseball, expectations don't always align with reality. Take the 2010 season, for instance. The Red Sox, with their focus seemingly on defense, signed some solid players, but ended up finishing second in the league for runs scored! It's a reminder that sometimes, the unexpected happens.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Red Sox's offensive success that year was largely due to Adrian Beltré, who turned his short-term contract into a Hall of Fame career revival. Could Alex Bregman have been the next Beltré? Or perhaps Rafael Devers? Unfortunately, we'll never know, as they're now with other teams. The Sox are now left wondering if Marcelo Mayer or Caleb Durbin can fill that void at third base.

Let's not dwell on the past mistakes, like the Devers trade or the Bregman negotiations. But it's hard to ignore that this team might be one hitter short of a complete lineup. Even with Roman Anthony, the newly appointed leadoff man, expected to be the next David Ortiz, it's a tall order.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made some moves, building a strong rotation and acquiring above-average defenders like Durbin and Willson Contreras. But will it be enough to compensate for the loss of key hitters?

According to preseason projections, the Red Sox's offense might not be as formidable as fans would like. ZiPS forecasts predict a modest home run output, with no player expected to reach 20 homers. However, there's a silver lining: ZiPS predicts that three Boston players will have higher fWARs than Bregman and Devers.

Breslow remains optimistic, and it's easy to see why. Roman Anthony looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Wilyer Abreu, with his 22 home runs last season, could be a real asset. There's also the potential for surprises from younger players like Marcelo Mayer or Triston Casas.

"We have a bunch of guys in their early to mid-20s who we think are going to take continued steps forward," Breslow said.

But it's not just about the young guns. Older players like Contreras and Trevor Story, coming off a healthy campaign, could also make a significant impact. Their tendency to pull the ball in the air could be a perfect fit for Fenway Park.

However, it's clear that Roman Anthony is seen as a key piece of the puzzle. That's a lot of pressure for a young player, especially in a market as demanding as Boston. Manager Alex Cora will need to handle him with care, especially considering the adjustment to a full major league schedule.

And this is the part most people miss... The Red Sox are not ruling out further offensive additions. They could trade starting pitchers or move outfielders to create more opportunities. There's even talk of acquiring Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, another pull hitter who could fit well in Boston.

So, will the Red Sox surprise us all and have an offensive resurgence like in 2010? Or will they regret letting Alex Bregman go, just as they did with Mookie Betts? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Could the Red Sox's offense exceed expectations, or will they fall short without Bregman? Let's discuss in the comments!