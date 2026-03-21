Africa's Largest Oil Refinery: Dangote Refinery's Historic Milestone | Full Capacity & Future Plans (2026)

The race to become the world's top refinery is heating up, and Africa is making a bold statement! The Dangote Oil Refinery, a behemoth in the industry, has reached a remarkable milestone, operating at its full potential of 650,000 barrels per day. But here's the catch: this achievement is unprecedented for a single-train refinery of its size.

The refinery's recent success is a testament to their engineering prowess. After optimizing the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block, the refinery is now ready for a 72-hour endurance test. This test, conducted with UOP, will prove their stability and adherence to global standards. A crucial step, as reported by Punch, following the unit's maintenance.

David Bird, the refinery's Managing Director, couldn't be prouder. He praised his team's expertise in stabilizing the CDU and MS Block, ensuring they operate like a well-oiled machine. This milestone, he believes, showcases the refinery's strength and reliability, setting the stage for Nigeria's energy revolution. The goal? To produce top-tier refined products, reduce import reliance, and establish Nigeria as a major player in the global petroleum market.

But what exactly is the CDU, and why is it so important? Bird explains that it's the refinery's powerhouse, responsible for breaking down crude oil into various components. Meanwhile, the MS Block transforms these components into high-octane gasoline blends. With these units firing on all cylinders, the refinery is almost ready to take on the world.

And this is where it gets exciting! The refinery's Phase 2 performance tests are about to begin, with plans to increase capacity already in motion. In July 2022, the refinery announced a $20 billion expansion to reach 700,000 bpd by 2025, potentially surpassing South Korea's Onsan Refinery. But wait, there's more! Just a month later, Argus reported a capacity increase to 610,000 bpd. And if that wasn't enough, Aliko Dangote revealed a grand vision to scale up to 1.4 million bpd, a move that could shake up the global refining market.

But is this ambitious expansion feasible? Dangote believes so, stating the need to reinvest in infrastructure. Is this a sign of a new era for Africa's energy sector? Will the Dangote Refinery dominate the global stage? The world is watching, and the opinions are divided. What do you think? Share your thoughts below!