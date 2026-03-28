Africa's Dominance in Oil & Gas Drilling: 2026 Outlook | High-Impact Exploration (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the energy sector! Africa is poised to take center stage in global high-impact oil and gas drilling in 2026, and the reasons behind this shift are truly fascinating.

The upstream sector is buzzing with momentum, and high-impact wildcat drilling is expected to soar, building on a successful 2025. Last year, the success rate for these ventures skyrocketed to an impressive 38%, up from 23% in 2024, and the total discovered volumes increased by a whopping 53% year-on-year, reaching approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe). This is according to Rystad Energy's in-depth research and analysis.

So, what exactly makes a well "high-impact"? Well, it's all about the potential resources, the possibility of uncovering new hydrocarbon plays in frontier or emerging basins, and their significance to the operators. In 2026, these factors are expected to drive exploration momentum even higher in specific basins and countries, with a total of 42 such wells identified worldwide. And here's where it gets interesting: Africa is leading the charge, accounting for a massive 40% of planned high-impact exploration wells, primarily along the Atlantic margin. The focus will be on the Orange Basin in Southern Africa and the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa, solidifying the region's pivotal role in global high-impact drilling.

Rystad Energy's outlook for 2026 highlights a clear focus on ultra-deepwater and frontier exploration. Ultra-deepwater wells will account for around 60% of planned drilling, with major companies taking the lead, followed by national oil companies (NOCs) and international NOCs (INOCs), which together represent 26%. Most wells will target frontier regions, while a small percentage will explore basins with prior discoveries that could become hydrocarbon hotspots, and another 5% will test entirely new plays. Africa's role is pivotal here, as all onshore high-impact drilling in 2026 is expected to occur on the continent, with the exception of the recently announced Greenland well, which will test the frontier Jameson Land.

But why is Africa in the spotlight? Well, it's a combination of geological potential and the prospect of large, commercially significant discoveries, especially for operators seeking long-life resources in a tightening global supply environment. As Aatisha Mahajan, Head of Exploration at Rystad Energy's Oil & Gas Research, puts it, "Africa stands out because it still combines geological potential with the prospect of large, commercially meaningful discoveries."

Outside Africa, Asia is also making its mark, with eight high-impact wells planned. Indonesia leads the way with four, followed by India and Malaysia with two each. Between 2021 and 2025, these countries awarded most of the region's new acreage, each exceeding 200,000 sq km, driven primarily by offshore blocks. On the other hand, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and China dominated onshore awards, reflecting Asia's diverse exploration landscape, where strategies vary between offshore and onshore plays.

Over the past decade, Asia has recorded approximately 18 billion boe of conventional hydrocarbon discoveries, with gas accounting for around 62% of the total. However, these discoveries have been highly concentrated, with the majority coming from a few countries: China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. While Asia remains a key player in hydrocarbon exploration, opportunities are becoming more concentrated in established areas, suggesting that new high-impact growth may depend on unlocking less mature basins or technically challenging fields.

As of 2025, the year stands as the weakest of the past decade in terms of new volume additions, with total discoveries hovering around 1 billion boe. Oil has dominated the volumes added during the year, primarily due to Malaysia's Megah and Vietnam's Hai Su Vang discoveries. Offshore discoveries accounted for roughly 83% of the added volumes in 2025, with the bulk coming from the region's main producing countries. Expect some upward revisions to the 2025 totals as more information becomes available.

In the West, North America's exploration performance has taken a hit since 2022, with yearly discovered volumes dropping below the previous decade-low of 750 million boe seen in 2018. Discoveries in Canada and Mexico have stalled, leaving the US Gulf of America as the main source of new volumes. Here, recent finds remain oil-weighted and concentrated in mature, heavily explored basins. In 2025, total discoveries fell to around 238 million barrels, with Mexico contributing three finds of approximately 68 million barrels and the US Gulf of America adding four finds totaling about 170 million barrels.

Overall, the continued reliance on mature basins and declining discovery volumes suggests limited upside for conventional exploration in North America. Without access to new plays or a significant improvement in exploration success, the region may be defined by incremental, oil-weighted additions rather than groundbreaking discoveries.

So, there you have it! Africa's rise in global high-impact oil and gas drilling is an exciting development, and it's clear that the energy sector is undergoing some fascinating shifts. What do you think about these trends? Are there any other regions or strategies you'd like to explore further? Feel free to share your thoughts and insights in the comments below!