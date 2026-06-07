AFL Stars Dion Prestia & Steven May Fight to Clear Their Names: Court Battle Over Brawl Charges (2026)

Two AFL stars, Dion Prestia and Steven May, are fighting to clear their names after being charged with criminal offenses stemming from a brawl that occurred over a year ago. The players, both premiership winners, deny being present at the incident on Point Nepean Road in Sorrento, Victoria's Mornington Peninsula. They appeared in court via videolink, with their lawyer, Tony Hargreaves, presenting a detailed written submission to the police, including a witness statement that claims neither Prestia nor May were involved. The case has been adjourned to February, and the players will face Frankston Magistrates Court then, with the support of their respective AFL clubs, Richmond and Melbourne. Prestia, a three-time premiership player with Richmond, and May, who played for Melbourne in the 2021 premiership, have both proclaimed their innocence, with May stating, 'I was not involved in the fight. I was not even physically present when it apparently took place.' The players' strong defense and the ongoing legal proceedings highlight the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.