AFL Stars Dion Prestia & Steven May Fight to Clear Their Names: Court Battle Over Brawl Charges (2026)

Two AFL stars, Dion Prestia and Steven May, are fighting to clear their names after being charged with criminal offenses stemming from a brawl that occurred over a year ago. The players, both premiership winners, deny being present at the incident on Point Nepean Road in Sorrento, Victoria's Mornington Peninsula. They appeared in court via videolink, with their lawyer, Tony Hargreaves, presenting a detailed written submission to the police, including a witness statement that claims neither Prestia nor May were involved. The case has been adjourned to February, and the players will face Frankston Magistrates Court then, with the support of their respective AFL clubs, Richmond and Melbourne. Prestia, a three-time premiership player with Richmond, and May, who played for Melbourne in the 2021 premiership, have both proclaimed their innocence, with May stating, 'I was not involved in the fight. I was not even physically present when it apparently took place.' The players' strong defense and the ongoing legal proceedings highlight the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

AFL Stars Dion Prestia & Steven May Fight to Clear Their Names: Court Battle Over Brawl Charges (2026)

References

Top Articles
Canyon Middle School Lockdown: All Clear Issued, Student Pickup Details
Fast Forever: Everything We Know About the Final Fast & Furious Movie (2028)
Google's Auto Browse AI Tested: Does It Live Up to the Hype? 🤖🌐
Latest Posts
NASA's Perseverance Rover Completes First AI-Planned Drive on Mars
Vincent Iorio's Waiver Journey: A Chance for Capitals to Regain Talent
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 5877

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.